2021 Microlino 2.0: The All-Electric Retro Bubble Car Redux Is Here

If you like egg-shaped clown cars and miss the '50s-era BMW Isetta, a Swiss maker named Micro is rolling out its second-generation all-electric Microlino 2.0 at the upcoming Geneva motor show. For 2020, the cartoony four-wheeler that resembles a modern Isetta receives a redesigned chassis and wider rear axle for better stability—which sounds like a good thing given how narrow the rear track is.

It also features a new 11 kW electric motor that is "much more efficient than the current version" according to Micro in a statement. The Microlino is as it's described: Micro, and it measures just under 96 inches in length and weighs just over 1,110 pounds. On a full charge, the electric city car has a range of about 125 miles on a full charge and can sprint from zero to 31 mph in 5.0 seconds; it is capable of a top speed near 56 mph. Pricing starts at 12,000 Euros or about $13,000—not that you can buy one here in the U.S., unfortunately.

The tiny Microlino seats two and its entrance is through a wide front door like the Isettas of the 1950s. According to the maker, the steering column is now fixed and does not fold forward when opening its front door, "which greatly improves the safety and steering behavior." Well, that sounds very reassuring, although now it isn't clear how one enters the vehicle with a steering wheel in the way.

Other second-gen Microlino advancements include narrower A-pillars for better visibility for the driver over the previous version and a new interior design, which will be revealed at the 2020 Geneva show. According to the company's website, a standard interior includes an adjustable plastic seat, central display, side pockets, two USB ports, and a bottle holder. The premium version adds 700 Euros to the tab and adds an "eco-leather" interior and seats with white seams and a sunroof.

So far, there are over 17,000 pre-orders to date—at least, per Micro—and potential buyers helped determine wheel rims, seat covers, and other design cues for the micro EV via online surveys. It's available in eight flavors, from a two-tone Amsterdam orange and white paint scheme to a plain ol' Vienna white that really makes it look like, well, an egg with wheels. There's a Gotham black one too for bad egg types. Microlino 2.0 production kicks off next year with Micro's partner CECOMP of Turin, Italy.

In Geneva, Micro also will unveil the Microletta, a three-wheel electric scooter with 62 miles of range and a top speed near 50 mph. It resembles a dehydrated Microlino being driven backwards, and has removable batteries located under its seat that can be charged at home or work in about four hours. It'll sell for 4,900 Euros, or about $5,330 at current exchange rates. If retro-modern electric vehicles are your thing, we suggest moving to Europe to partake in Micro's wares.