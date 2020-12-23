2021 Mercedes S-Class Pricing Detailed, Jumps by $15,000+

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class might look a little dull on the outside—let's call it stately—but inside, it's packed with the brand's latest comfort and convenience technology. The new S-Class includes a giant 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a surround-view camera system that displays a three-dimensional view of the car, and a 429-hp six-cylinder engine that incorporates the German automaker's EQ Boost "mild-hybrid" technology. The latter powertrain is standard fare for the entry-level S500 4Matic (Mercedes-speak for all-wheel drive) and bests the output of the outgoing—base—S450's six-cylinder engine by 67 horses.

All this extra tech and power comes at a cost, though. With a starting price of $110,850, the 2021 S-Class stickers for a whopping $15,605 more than its predecessor. That's for the so-called Luxury Line model. Plan on dropping another $4,300 for the AMG Line, which adds a racier body kit, special floor mats, and distinct wheels to the Mercedes flagship sedan.

Those looking for an S-Class with even more niceties can opt for the $132,550 Executive Line model (there's also the even posher and larger Maybach model). Limited to the more powerful S580 4Matic, which trades the S500's six-cylinder engine for a 496-hp twin-turbo V-8, the Executive Line comes standard with the likes of power-adjustable rear seats, four-zone climate control, a rear-seat entertainment system with two 11.6-inch screens, and a rear-wheel steering system with up to 10 degrees of articulation.

Those more interested in the S580's powertrain than the Executive Line's feature content will be glad to know Mercedes also offers the S580 in Luxury Line and AMG Line guises. The former starts at $117,350, while the latter stickers for $121,650 (or $6,500 more than their S500 counterparts). Look for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class to go on sale before the middle of 2021, and take solace, Benz fans: It remains one of the few Mercedes models you can buy with a proper hood ornament.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Pricing: