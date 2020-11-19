Before the all-new 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class begins to invade luxury showroom floors in mid-2021, we took an intimate tour of an example of the S580 with the Maybach treatment. The new iteration of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class packs a massive amount of advanced technology and dials-up extravagance a few notches. Mercedes is yet to release pricing for the next level S-Class, but we expect that figure to leap over the $200,000 mark.

A 4.0-liter V-8 rated at 496 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque sends power to the wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, which should be plenty to get this elegant sedan moving quickly. Staged perfectly at a private residence in Malibu, California, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, we grabbed a seat to experience the opulence of the Maybach luxury line, a characteristic that rivals Rolls-Royce.

See all 80 photos

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Exterior Design Refresh

Let's focus on the big stuff. For starters, the newly designed radiator grille incorporates the shape of a champagne flute on its inserts, a feature also incorporated on the optional 21-inch wheels. There are a total of 10 Maybach-exclusive two-tone exterior paint schemes to choose from, which are hand painted and include Onyx Black/Mojave Silver, Rubellite Red/Obsidian Black, and High-Tech Silver/Nautical Blue. For customers who want to be different with a two-tone finish, a rose-gold keyless remote is part of the deal.

See all 80 photos

A chrome strip across the stretched-out hood adds a tasteful touch of embellishment, and the illuminated Maybach emblems on the C-pillar together with the seamless door handles put the icing on the cake. Dimensionally, the 2021 Maybach S-Class is slightly longer, wider, and taller than its predecessor. Opening a door is amazingly hassle-free; a gentle touch, and the door swings open.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: New Cool Stuff Inside

Step inside of the extraordinary 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and a plethora of advanced tech features await user engagement. Like its more reserved sibling, the base S-Class, the Maybach variant is laden with technology including artificial intelligence. Tech highlights include a 3D instrument cluster, a Burmester 4D surround-sound system, MBUX augmented-reality head-up display, biometric authentication, and an MBUX rear tablet with two wireless headsets. A new feature on the rear seats is the calf-massage function, which we sampled to feel splendidly comfortable.

See all 80 photos

When it comes to standard equipment, perhaps nothing does it better than a Maybach. Among the interior luxuries are active multi-contour seats, an MBUX rear-seat entertainment system with dual 11.6-inch screens, powered rear sun blinds, electrically adjustable seats, and Maybach-exclusive leather upholstery.

If all of that doesn't relax you enough, a rear Energizing Comfort Package, an Air Balance Package with ionization and active fragrance, and climate-controlled seats amplify the VIP experience even further. We'll have more on the new 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class when we're able to get into one for a proper test drive.

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Highlights

Executive Rear Seat Plus package (optional) includes four-seat configuration, refrigerated compartment, and champagne flutes

Burmester 4D surround-sound system with 30 speakers and up to 1,750 watts of power

3D 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

64-color active ambient lighting

Cigar-smoking option

Standard 20-inch Maybach wheels; 21-inch wheels optional

8-inch touchscreen OLED multimedia display

High level of standard equipment