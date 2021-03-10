2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Is a Bargain of an Ultra-Luxury Sedan

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is a breath of fresh air in the realm of ultra-luxury cars in which Rolls-Royce and Bentley comfortably reign in the public imagination. Featuring a cornucopia of advanced technology unparalleled by rivals, the Maybach S580 is on the way to becoming more than the tarted-up S-Class that its 2016 Mercedes-Maybach S600 predecessor was. With the S580's arrival in mid-2021 coming up fast, Mercedes has finally released pricing for the impeccable sedan.

Let's get right to it. The Mercedes-Maybach S580 starts at $185,950, a substantially lower figure than you'd sign over on a personal check for the Rolls-Royce Ghost or Bentley Flying Spur. The new Ghost, for example, has a starting price of $332,500, and it is the most affordable Rolls-Royce available. Even when compared to the Flying Spur, which starts just above $200,000, the Maybach S580 is still quite the bargain, strange as that may seem when discussing six-figure ultra-luxury products.

Based on the seventh-generation S-Class, the Mercedes-Maybach S580 sits on a 7.0-inch-longer wheelbase and is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 with integrated EQ Boost hybridization. Mated to a nine-speed automatic, this setup produces 496 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, as is a rear-wheel steering system.

This stretched-out S-Class is quite literally a penthouse on wheels loaded with forward-thinking features. There are screens galore, just like in the regular S-Class, including a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen with Benz's MBUX operating system, a 3D 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an augmented reality head-up display, dual 11.6-inch rear-seat entertainment touchscreens, and biometric authentication.

Rear seat occupants will relish in plush airline-style seats with a massage function (in the four-seat configuration—a three-across bench is available), the rear "Energizing Comfort" package, a glorious moonroof, high-quality leather pillows, and an active fragrance system. Oh, and there is a 1,750-watt, 30-speaker Burmester audio system with "4D" surround sound for everyone to enjoy—it apparently "adds another level to the three-dimensional listening experience." So, not only is the Maybach a relative deal compared to similar plush sedans, its standard stereo quite literally takes after the theory of relativity with its embarrassment of dimensions.