2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250: Now We Know How Much It Costs

The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class gets a major overhaul for 2021 that sees new technology and fresh looks grace the smallest crossover in the three-pointed star's model line. It also results in a higher starting price of $37,280—nearly $2,000 more than the 2020 GLA.

Despite its price jump, the 2021 GLA 250 boasts a number of new standard features to justify its additional cost. Notably, the model welcomes the brand's MBUX infotainment system. As in other Mercs, the GLA's interior features two giant displays: One for cabin infotainment and another serving as a digital gauge cluster. The screens measure in at 7.0 inches, however, buyers can spend more to bump the displays up to 10.3 inches.

See all 28 photos

Motivating the GLA 250 is a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four that makes 221 hp at 5,500 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque at a low 1,620 revs. An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic is the sole transmission on offer and sends power to the front wheels on two-wheel-drive GLAs. Spend an additional $2,000 and the little Mercedes crossover will push power to all four of its drive wheels.