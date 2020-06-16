The New 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe: The Details
New-to-U.S. model brings another entry point to AMG’s bespoke sedan.
Two years ago, AMG delivered on its promise of a bespoke (as in, not shared with the Mercedes-Benz brand) sedan platform in the form of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door. The headliner was the 630-horsepower AMG GT 63 S and its slightly tamer 577-hp sans-S variant, both all rort and snort to go with relative comfort. In the U.S., the only model below the 63 pairing until now was the GT 53, a 429-hp beast in its own right, prompting us to note at the time that the "cheap" AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was still a nearly $100,000 proposition. But now there's a new entry point to the AMG GT range—and it is about 10-percent less expensive, though it's still not cheap: Meet the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe.
Priced from $90,950 (including destination fee), the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe gets its power from a source that'll be familiar to fans of the GT 53: A 3.0-liter inline-six rated for 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, plus the EQ Boost 48-volt system that can add up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft. Mercedes-AMG's Speedshift TCT nine-speed transmission handles gear changes, and power is sent to all four wheels via 4Matic+ AWD with variable torque distribution. AMG says the AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe can accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 4.8 seconds; top speed is yet to be announced.
Despite being the new entry point to the AMG GT 4-Door range, as the price reflects, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe is no stripped-out rental-lot special. It still gets the AMG Dynamic Select drive-mode system found in its bigger brothers, as well as AMG Ride Control Sport suspension, six-piston front brake calipers, an electronically deployable rear spoiler, and a Burmester surround-sound system—all as standard equipment.
New for all 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe models is standard Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment, which includes the latest user interface design, plus learning-capable software, natural-speech recognition, and more.
Look for full specs, features, model packages, and further details to come closer to the car's retail launch in the U.S. in late 2020.
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe Quick Facts:
- 362 horsepower
- 369 lb-ft of torque
- 0-60 mph: 4.8 seconds
- Price: $90,950
- Arrives in U.S. in late 2020
- The AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe has been sold in Europe since 2018, but is just making its way to the U.S. for the first time later this year
|2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe Specifications
|ON SALE
|Late 2020
|PRICE
|$90,950 (base)
|ENGINE
|3.0L turbocharged DOHC 24-valve I-6/362 hp @ 6,100 rpm, 369 lb-ft @ 1,800-4,500 rpm
|TRANSMISSION
|9-speed automatic
|LAYOUT
|4-door, 4-passenger, front-engine, AWD sedan
|EPA MILEAGE
|TBA
|L x W x H
|199.2 x 81.5 x 57.3 in
|WHEELBASE
|116.2 in
|WEIGHT
|4,350 lb (est)
|0-60 MPH
|4.8 sec
|TOP SPEED
|TBA