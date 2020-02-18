Just months after the debut of the regular GLE63 S crossover unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles auto show, Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the sleeker, more sloped-roof version, the GLE 63 S Coupe. Sharing in the upgrades of its more squared-off sibling means the GLE63 S Coupe includes a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that slots a compact electric motor between the engine and transmission that injects a wholly superfluous 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque in certain scenarios. Superfluous? Yes.

For those wacky one-upping power maniacs unsatisfied with 577 hp and 561 lb-ft, you'll be happy to know the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 in the refreshed Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe packs the same eye-watering 603 hp and 627 lb-ft as the regular non-coupe GLE63 S.

All-wheel-drive and Mercedes' excellent 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission are both standard, so off-the-line acceleration borders on absurdity for a mid-size SUV; 0-60 mph takes 3.7 seconds, only cutting fuel at an electronically limited 174 mph top speed. Ridiculously quick, but don't expect to leave a regular GLE63 S for dead at the country club stoplight—these figures are exactly the same for both body styles.

The rest of the GLE63 S's go-fast hardware carries over to the Coupe as well. A standard high-performance air suspension and active engine mounts work in tandem to stiffen or supple the ride depending on environment and drive setting. Speaking of drive modes-there's seven of 'em, including the requisite Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, Individual, and Race settings. For the oil sheiks, "Trail" and "Sand" settings that modify the traction control settings and raise the active air suspension in preparation for rougher terrain.

Really, all the stuff we've come to know and love about the big AMG-ified SUV bruisers is here. Massive wheels, sticky SUV-rated tires, huge brakes, quad exhaust, locking rear differential, and if you're heavy on the options list, plenty of carbon fiber. Here's what the GLE63 S has that we're not used to finding on AMG variants-cylinder deactivation. In Comfort mode, that V-8 will briefly cut four cylinders between 1,000 and 3,250 rpm. Not bad for cruising around South Beach.

Visually, the refreshed Coupe adds the rounded Panamericana grille found on most other AMG models, along with standard AMG hallmarks like "powerdomes" on the hood and aggressive front and rear bumper designs. Not aggressive enough? Make sure you add the AMG Night Package that adds tinted windows and black trim for the side skirts, mirror caps, window frames, and darkened chrome on the exhaust pipes.

If this sounds like the perfect upgrade, you'll have to be patient. At the moment, we don't have any information on either availability or pricing, though we expect the former to be sometime later this year, and the latter to be a smidge above the current GLE63 S's $114,000 price tag.

