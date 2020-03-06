Is the 603-HP Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Dead In America?

When you woke up today, you probably didn't think a concern over the fate of a 603-hp, $100,000-plus high-performance luxury station wagon might dance through your noggin. Well, now that we've all arrived at the same niche thought bubble, allow us to bring your attention to the Mercedes-AMG E63 wagon. You see, the less powerful E450 station wagon from which it's based was just replaced in the U.S. for 2021 with a taller version cosplaying an SUV. What does that mean for everyone's favorite screw-loose AMG wagon?

Well, Mercedes hasn't come out and said what is—or is not—happening to the E63 wagon in the U.S. That's a reassuring start, and here's why: The automaker's announcements surrounding the 2021 E-class lineup only covered the regular sedan models, the Subaru Outback-mimicking All-Terrain wagon, and the Mercedes-AMG E53 variant. The E63 surely isn't going anyplace, and it's more likely the mightiest AMG's changes (if any) for 2021 just haven't been revealed publicly yet.

More Videos Pro Racer’s Take: 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon HOT ROD Garage Ballin on a Budget 575 hp Mercedes SL500 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 992 Belgian Legend Edition Honoring Jacky Ickx Sony Vision-S Concept Car 2020 Blink of an Eye Trailer_V1 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm B-Roll Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport: From the Press Room Hyundai Prophecy EV Concept Reveal 2021 McLaren 765LT IED Tracy Concept Off-Road Vehicle IED Tracy Concept Interior: Take a Peek Inside

We hear, however, that the E63 wagon will continue to be sold in America along with the E63 sedan. Here's why: The wagon is special-order anyway, unlike the mainstream E450 the All-Terrain replaces. So, if customers still want AMG-ified E-class wagons, Mercedes-AMG can keep shipping them over here alongside the four-door E63 without worrying that the exercise is a waste. And just as the All-Terrain is essentially the same vehicle as the now-defunct E450 wagon, so is the E63. In brief, because the E-class wagon is still being produced globally in regular and All-Terrain forms, it isn't as though AMG can't keep sourcing uncladded, non-All-Terrain E wagon bodies to stuff its 603-hp twin-turbo V-8s and 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive systems into.

Of course, we'll have to wait and see what Mercedes-AMG says officially when, or if, it rolls out light updates for the E63 line that mimic those applied to the six-cylinder E53 sedan and normal E-class family for 2021. Consider us confident that, in due time, you'll be seeing a 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 wagon with new LED headlights and taillights, some fresh driver-assistance tech, and other minor updates like its non-AMG stablemates.