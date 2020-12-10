The Mazda MX-5 Miata sees a modest bump to its base price for the 2021 model year. At $27,775, the entry-level Miata Sport costs $250 more than last year. Those extra bucks net buyers standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on the model's carryover 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Previously, Mazda limited Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to higher-end Miata Club and Grand Touring trims.

While the Miata Sport remains a soft top-only affair, the Club and Grand Touring continue to offer retractable-hardtop RF versions in addition to their standard soft-top iterations. Going RF adds $2,755 to the $31,235 and $32,715 starting sums for the RF and Grand Touring. Like last year, stepping up to the mid-level Club trim adds kit such as a Bose premium sound system, LED daytime running lights, heated seats, 17-inch wheels and tires (one-inch bigger than the Sport's), and a handful of black-painted exterior accent pieces to the Miata. A Club-specific Brembo/BBS/Recaro option package lives up to its name by adding Brembo-sourced front brakes, 17-inch BBS wheels, a pair of Recaro seats, red-painted brake calipers, more black-painted exterior pieces, and, in the case of the Miata RF Club, a black-painted roof. Plan on dropping an extra $4,470 for these items on the soft-top Miata Club and $4,670 on the Miata RF Club.

The top-of-the-line Miata Grand Touring, meanwhile, adds the likes of leather seats, an in-dash navigation system, automatic climate control, automatic high-beam headlights, and wireless Apple CarPlay, the latter of which is new to the trim for 2021. Additionally, Grand Touring models are available in a new Deep Crystal Blue hue (it replaces 2020's Eternal Blue). Mazda also adds $200 worth of White Nappa leather to the Grand Touring's options menu (red and tan leather, however, are no longer available).

As before, the 2021 Mazda Miata relies on a 181-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine for motivation. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while an available six-speed automatic gearbox adds $1,350 to the Sport's baseline, $600 to the Club's, and $525 to the Grand Touring model's MSRP. Stick shift-equipped Club and Grand Touring models also come standard with performance-enhancing items such as a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, a specially tuned suspension setup, and a front shock tower brace.