Maybe we're in a mood, but Mazda's announcement of a slick-looking new Carbon Edition treatment for its CX-5 and CX-9 crossovers, plus the Mazda 6 sedan, seems predicated on a contradiction. How? Mazda claims each Carbon Edition "will feature a bold color scheme that helps represent individuality," while at the same time specifying that every single one will wear Polymetal Gray paint and have a red-colored leather interior.

So much for individuality, right? Okay, now that we've had our coffee, we'll point out that CX-5, CX-9, and Mazda 6 Carbon Edition buyers will enjoy some individuality relative to shoppers who take home a regular CX-5, CX-9, or 6. After all, the gray-over-red color combination is exclusive to the special-edition models, which also get black-painted wheels, black side-mirror caps, black honeycomb-pattern interior accents, and red accent stitching.

Mazda isn't talking details quite yet when it comes to each individual model, but from the broad-strokes version of its release, the Carbon Editions will sit near the tops of their respective lineups. They'll each get Bose audio systems, heated front seats, and i-Activesense active safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and automated emergency braking. Pricing and equipment specific to the 2021 CX-5, CX-9, and Mazda 6 Carbon Editions will be released closer to the models' on-sale dates.

Also, sorry 2021 Mazda CX-3, CX-30, Mazda 3, and MX-5 Miata buyers—no Carbon Editions for you! (Although we sure would dig a gray-over-red Miata.) On the other hand, the '21 CX-30 and 2021 Mazda 3 did receive updates.