The Lexus UX isn't the most athletic-looking small crossover, unless you load it up with modifications like our friends at Super Street did. If you want a sportier-looking version straight from the factory, though, take a peek at the new 2021 Lexus UX250h Black Line Special Edition.

Black accents give a fresh look to the headlamps, grille surround, side mirrors, and roof rails. To top it off, the special UX gets 18-inch black wheels. Three paint jobs are available: Eminent White Pearl, Caviar, and a new hue called Grecian Water. Color-keyed fender trim extends the body color all the way down to the wheel well, making the crossover appear even lower to the ground.

See all 18 photos

Inside the cabin, look for NuLuxe faux-leather seats in black or gray. Lexus sprinkled blue accents throughout the interior, from the seatbacks and seatbelts to the dashboard and doors. The floor, cargo mats, and black-and-blue key gloves also carry the color contrast theme. Key features include wireless phone charging, a heated steering wheel, a foot-activated rear door, and parking sensors. Buyers also get a customized Zero Halliburton two-piece luggage set with the purchase.

All Black Line Special Editions come with the hybrid powertrain. With just 181 hp on tap, the UX 250h feels quite slow.

The 2021 Lexus UX Black Line Special Edition arrives in dealerships next spring, and only 1,000 copies will be made for 2021. Prices will be announced closer to launch. The model joins the RX Black Line that debuted back in August.