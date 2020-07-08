One-percenters take notice: Lamborghini has launched its most powerful drop-top supercar yet, and if you haven't already bought one, you're simply too late. All 19 of the 2021 Lamborghini Sián Roadsters have been spoken for, meaning it is officially sold out at a cost of $3,297,632 apiece. Finito, comprendere? If you already missed out on the 63 examples of the earlier enclosed version of the Lamborghini Sián, you've probably got a good reason to be upset.

After all, with a mid-mounted, 785-horsepower 6.5-liter V-12 similar to that in the Aventador SVJ paired to a supercapacitor bank powering a 48-volt electric motor inside the transmission, a total of 819 horsepower is available at 8,500 rpm. That propels the roofless 2021 Lamborghini Sián Roadster from 0-to-62-mph in less than 2.9 seconds, and on to a top speed of more than 217 mph. This may be one of the last new models to use Lamborghini's naturally aspirated V-12 engine.

Supercapacitors? In a Lamborghini? Why, Yes

The trick supercapacitor setup effectively replaces a heavy network of batteries, and it is charged by the Sián's regenerative braking system. Lamborghini claims this device is three times as powerful as a battery of similar size, while being three times lighter and able to charge and discharge at the same rate. Fully charged, the electric motor adds torque until the car reaches 80 mph, resulting in 10-percent quicker acceleration, according to Lamborghini. The electric motor also provides torque-fill on upshifts, allowing smoother acceleration than your typical slam-bam Lamborghini gear changes. While the 2021 Lamborghini Sián Roadster can't be driven any meaningful distance on electric power alone, the electric motor can power the vehicle in low-speed situations, such as when parking.

Aerodynamics to Fly For

Perhaps most impressive is that Lamborghini claims no loss of aerodynamic efficiency from chopping the roof off of its sold-out Sián supercar. The car's front splitters, air intakes, vents, and rear spoiler all continue to work as designed, as do the active rear cooling vanes. Lamborghini says some styling elements, like the six hexagonal taillights and diagonal lines aft of the cabin, harken to the early Countach "Periscopo" model, though we struggle to see much resemblance between the two cars. The unique color the company chose for launch of the 2021 Lamborghini Sián Roadster is called Uranus Blue; no word on whether it will become available on other Lamborghini models in the future.

Instant Collectible

The 2021 Lamborghini Sián Roadster is the latest in a long series of ultra-limited-edition Lamborghinis such as the Reventon (21 built), Centenario (20 coupes, 20 roadsters), Sesto Elemento (20 built), and Veneno (five coupes, nine roadsters). All of those sold out quick, too, and most of these have become pretty healthy investments for their already wealthy owners, with Bonhams auctioning a 2014 Lamborghini Veneno Roadster for more than $8.2 million last year, nearly double its original $4.5-million price. Will the 2021 Lamborghini Sián Roadster follow the same trajectory? It's only a matter of time before another car-collecting billionaire needs to clear a little space in the warehouse for Lamborghini's next limited-edition supercar, so keep your eyes on the auction listings.

2021 Lamborghini Sián Roadster Quick Facts

Price: $3,297,632

819 horsepower (total)

Engine: 785 hp 6.5-Liter V-12

Electric motor: 48-volt, 25 kW (33.5 hp)

Battery: None, it has supercapacitor power!

0-62 mph: 2.9 sec

Top Speed: 217 mph

Total built: 19

Total sold: 19