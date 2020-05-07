The Lamborghini Huracan Evo needs little improvement. Sure, it's not perfect, but the Italian supercar brand continues to whittle away at its entry-level model's (few) flaws. Feel a little too claustrophobic within the wedge-shaped, 10-cylinder coupe? Then maybe the drop-top Huracan Evo Spyder appeals to your sensibilities. Want a little more tail-out antics? Well, the Huracan Evo RWD (that's rear-wheel drive) coupe sounds right up your alley. Want a combination of top-down breezes and rear-wheel-drive handling sneezes? Worry no more, because Lamborghini just pulled the wraps off of the cloth-topped Huracan Evo RWD Spyder.

Like its hard-topped RWD sibling, the Huracan Evo RWD Spyder gives up 20 horsepower and 40 pound-feet of torque compared to its all-wheel-drive stablemate. Still, with 610 horses and 413 lb-ft of twist, the mid-mounted 5.2-liter V-10, which mates to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, offers plenty of grunt for pushing this 3,326-pound roadster about. According to Lamborghini, the trot to 62 miles per hour takes a mere 3.5 seconds as it rockets toward a top speed of 201 mph.

More Videos 2021 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder Lamborghini Huracan_Sterrato 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Running Footage Armored Lincoln Navigator by INKAS - Walkaround Lotus Evija EV Hypercar - Configurator Animation Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Lamborghini Huracán Scale Model Photo Shoot - Behind the Scenes Teaser: Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Electric Dragster Prototype 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Truck - Teaser April 2020 Petrolhead Planet Preview: Epic Drives in Epic Cars 1970 Ford F100 Highboy ICON Reformer: One Sweet Truck 2020 Porsche Cayman GT4 Pro Racers Take

Huracan Evo RWD Spyder drivers are not able to operate the power soft top at such high speeds, though, as opening the fabric roof at freeway speeds or higher would surely rip the covering from the car. Instead, Lamborghini limits top operation to speeds no higher than 31 mph. (The lid stows away in 17 seconds, too.) As on its Spyder siblings, the RWD model's rear window raises and lowers independently of the roof itself.

Helping differentiate the RWD Spyder from the all-wheel-drive Huracan herd are a handful of styling updates, including RWD-specific front and rear fascias. Both features give the two-wheel-drive model—arguably—a more menacing mug than that of its already irate looking, all-wheel-drive counterpart.

See all 12 photos See all 12 photos