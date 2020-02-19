It's no secret that we love the Kia Telluride, and we're glad that the smaller Sorento will take a page from its playbook and adopt some of its bold design cues. The 2021 Kia Sorento has been completely redesigned and will debut March 3 at the Geneva auto show.

Like the Telluride, the new Sorento has a boxy, prominent front end, and the expansive new grille makes the front appear even wider. The headlamps, now integrated into the grille, feature "tiger eye" LED daytime running lights, which signify the "intense impression of the lines around a tiger's eyes." By pushing the A-pillar back slightly, Kia gave the Sorento a more windswept design. We can see the Telluride's influence in the strong character lines, the vertical taillamps, and the model name spelled out in bold lettering across the rear.

We don't have U.S.-specific information or photos right now, but Kia says it has increased the overall length of the Sorento by about 0.4 inch, while extending the wheelbase about 1.4 inches. Without providing interior specs, Kia says the cabin is more spacious. Not only that, but the Sorento's new interior looks fantastic. There's a large screen, a rotary shifter, supple-appearing upholstery on the seats, and some interesting ambient lighting. The design of the interior door pulls harkens back to the Telluride, as well.

Now onto the nitty-gritty details. The 2021 Kia Sorento sits on a new platform, which should translate to improvements in ride quality. It'll be the first SUV based on this new platform, which is built to accommodate a new hybrid powertrain that will make its way to North America. A 1.6-liter turbocharged gas engine and an electric motor work together to produce a total output of 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Also available in North America is a 2.5-liter turbocharged gas engine with 277 hp and 311 lb-ft, pairing to a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Previous engine choices for the Sorento included a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 185 hp and a 3.3-liter V-6 with 290 hp. Unsurprisingly, we won't see the new Sorento's 2.2-liter diesel option here in the U.S. Kia says it will announce additional powertrains in the future, including a new plug-in version of the hybrid setup.

Prices have not yet been announced for the 2021 Kia Sorento. But we wouldn't be surprised if it costs a bit more than the current model's $28,110 starting cost. Production on the new Sorento begins later this year.