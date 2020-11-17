Nope, it's not just another wild Jeep concept destined to never see the real light of day: The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is headed into production, and it is due to arrive in dealership showrooms during the first quarter of 2021. The Hemi V-8-powered Wrangler makes a whopping 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. (You can read our recent story about driving the concept version here.)

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392: The V-8 Revival

For the first time in almost 40 years, and against all prior resistance to a factory V-8 under the hood, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is the most high-performance production Jeep Wrangler ever. Powered by a 6.4-liter naturally aspirated Hemi engine mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392 can hustle to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 13 seconds. Promising better off-road capability, Jeep says 75 percent of peak torque is available right above engine idle speed.

With a cast-iron cylinder block and aluminum heads, the V-8 includes an active intake manifold, twin spark plugs for each cylinder, sodium-filled exhaust valves, and variable camshaft timing. Equipped with fuel-saving technology and cylinder deactivation, Jeep says that when this Wrangler cruises at slow speeds on the highway, it shifts seamlessly and it automatically activates high fuel-economy four-cylinder mode. For more demanding situations, a tank-mounted high-performance pump maintains the V-8 engines fuel flow.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392: Sweet Performance Gear

Standard performance equipment includes an active dual-mode exhaust, a functional hood scoop, and a Hydro-Guide air-intake system. The exhaust system is finished with unique quad tailpipes, and the hood scoop has a secondary airpath for likely encounters with debris, mud, and snow. The secondary airpath means that even in challenging terrain and abysmal weather conditions, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 can still reach top speed.

Even if a bow wake washes over the hood, the Hydro-Guide air-intake system allows the V-8-fitted Rubicon 392 to traverse through water that's up to 32.5-inches deep without breaking a sweat. Gear shifts may be performed by the electronic range shifter and now also via the new steering-wheel-mounted aluminum paddle shifters.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392: Powertrain Tech Features

The fully electronic transmission features on-the-fly shift-map changing. This software takes into account several input parameters to determine the driving conditions and to adjust shift patterns accordingly. Smaller-ratio steps between gears translate into the proper gear ratio response through rock crawling on the trail and to smooth power delivery on the highway.

Powertrain features include AMax shifting and torque reserve, which deliver maximum acceleration for firm-pavement launches; both are accessible when performing a brake-torque launch. An engine strategy commonly used by drag racers, torque reserve, controls spark advance or retard, and it manages cylinder fuel flow to balance the engine rpm and torque. The results, according to Jeep, are maximum launch performance and power delivery. Amax shifting—a performance-enhancing strategy used on the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk—coordinates shift timing and engine-torque management.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392: The Most Capable and Quickest Wrangler

Besides stirring the pot with its 470-hp V-8 and a rapid-shifting TorqueFlite transmission, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon also employs a Selec-Trac full-time transfer case. The torque-converter lockup control, heavy-duty widetrack Dana 44 axles, a 2-inch lift, standard 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels wrapped in 33-inch tires, and a 3.73 final-drive ratio make the Wrangler Rubicon 392 a Trail Rated 4x4.

With an improved suspension and 10.3 inches of ground clearance, approach, breakover, and departure angles are as follows: 44.5, 22.6, and 37.5 degrees, respectively. Jeep says the 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392 can climb up and down steep grades with the slightest throttle and brake input; thanks to Selec-Trac working full-time, power is sent to all four wheels around the clock, and the active transfer case has a 2.72 low-range gear ratio.

Two benefits of the two-speed transfer case are constant power to the front and rear wheels, which the driver can set and forget about, and the fact it allows the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 to be flat-towed.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Highlights

Fully functional hood scoop

Off-road Plus with Sand and Rock modes

Selec-Speed Control

48:1 crawl ratio to manage vehicle speed

Specially tuned high-performance Fox aluminum monotube shocks

17-inch bronze wheels with an optional black locking ring available through Mopar

11 premium features including leather interior and safety technology

Comprehensive Mopar portfolio of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 products