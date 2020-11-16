Jeep engineers like to have fun. So, the brand's decision to stuff a big 6.4-liter V-8 engine under the hood of a Wrangler and unveiling it as the Rubicon 392 concept didn't strike us as much of a surprise. After all, this is the same brand that regularly rolls out wild concept trucks and SUVs it has no plans of mass-producing as part of the Easter Jeep Safari. The Rubicon 392 seemed to us like just another such concept vehicle—an awesome idea that was unlikely to reach production, or one left to the aftermarket (which has been providing V-8-powered Wranglers for years).

Boy, were we wrong. Jeep will formally confirm the production version of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 on November 17, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. It's really happening. So, what can we expect from this latest addition to the Wrangler family? Likely a good deal of what Jeep already showed off in the Rubicon 392 concept.

Specifically, look for the 392 to share its 450-hp Hemi V-8 engine with the concept that previewed it. Four-wheel-drive will surely come standard, while the brand's teaser video shows the SUV is set to send the engine's horses to the drive wheels by way of an automatic gearbox. We hope Jeep also fits a six-speed manual to the model, but, hey, beggars can't be choosers.

Like the Rubicon 392 concept that came before it, the Jeep teasers show the 392 in four-door form. We doubt a two-door Wrangler 392 makes the cut, as the model's 17.5-gallon fuel tank will no doubt struggle to offer a reasonable driving range. That said, the four-door model's standard 21.5-gallon unit still might mean the V-8-powered Wrangler 392's fuel range is rather limited—especially if driven with a heavy right foot.

Other noteworthy details seen in the teaser videos include the implementation of the concept's half doors (a feature we expect Jeep will offer across the Wrangler range), a big scoop on the hood like that of the 392 concept and Gladiator Mojave, and what look like a set of beadlock-capable wheels.

Check back tomorrow to watch the full reveal of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 by way of Jeep's YouTube page.