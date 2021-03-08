2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L’s Fuel Economy Doesn't Take an L Despite SUV's Third Row, Extra Size

Cramming more seats, more wheelbase, more airbags, more stuff into a vehicle usually means more weight—it's almost a given. Weight goes up, fuel economy goes down. It's simple! Well, it appears the engineers behind the new three-row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L didn't get this memo from the laws of physics, as it appears you pay no fuel economy penalties for the extra junk in the Grand Cherokee L's trunk. At least, you won't pay any price relative to the last-generation, two-row Grand Cherokee it'll be sold alongside until the new 2022 model arrives.

According to an unannounced update to the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee's EPA fuel economy figures, the all-new (and larger) Grand Cherokee L matches the old two-row GC's efficiency—as long as both are equipped with the same V-6 engine. So far, only mpg figures for the rear- and four-wheel-drive Grand Cherokee L with the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine has been finalized. The rear-drive Grand Cherokee L V-6 is good for 19 mpg in the city, 26 mpg on the highway, and 21 mpg combined; add four-wheel drive, and those figures drop to 18/25/21 mpg.

The EPA ratings for both the Grand Cherokee L with the optional 5.7-liter V-8 and those of the future plug-in hybrid model have yet to be revealed, but we'll keep refreshing the page. (Assuming the GC L V-8 matches its two-row predecessor's efficiency, too, expect 14 mpg city, 22 highway, and 17 mpg combined.

Consider the Grand Cherokee L's (initial) fuel economy a pleasant surprise. It has a longer wheelbase than the current two-row Grand Cherokee and carries around an extra 50 to 100 pounds depending on which trim level you pick. The tightness of the Grand Cherokee and L models' fuel economy mirrors that of their pricing—Jeep isn't charging a whole lot more money for the three-row L.

Here's something to keep in mind; the new Grand Cherokee L is the first variant of the all-new fifth-generation Grand Cherokee, so while these numbers are matchy-matchy with the two-row fourth-gen GC, we'd be surprised if the equally new two-row fifth-gen SUV didn't beat the GC L's numbers by just a smidge.

Look for more info on both Grand Cherokee models closer to the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L's on-sale date later this spring.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Fuel Economy