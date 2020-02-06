Do you dig the refreshed 2021 Jaguar F-Type? We do, too. It's hard not to like the new nose on Jaguar's popular sports car, and with moderate mechanical upgrades under that rhinoplasty, it's an alluring package. Now, Jaguar has announced how much checkbook damage the new F-Type will deliver when it hits showroom floors, along with official info on what to expect from the U.S.-spec car.

Mechanically, there isn't anything else to update over our initial in-depth coverage of the car late last year. We're getting our hands on the same 4-, 6-, and 8-cylinder engines as the rest of the world, with unchanged outputs. That means if you slide into the entry-level turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder variant, output remains 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The all-wheel-drive-only R-Dynamic P380's 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 packs 380 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque, and the updated American-spec F-Type R's 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 has 575 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. No matter the engine, all F-Types utilize the same eight-speed ZF-sourced automatic transmission.

Performance on the American-spec F-Type is just as impressive as we hoped it would be, though it's also unchanged from the rest of the world. Stick with the four-banger, and it takes just 5.4-seconds to hit 60 mph, on its way to a top speed of a healthy 155 mph. Naturally, if you spend a bit more, you get a bit more; the R-Dynamic P380 cuts the 0-60-mph sprint down to 4.9 seconds, and ups the top speed to 171 mph. The big bad F-Type R blows by both of them with a 0-60-mph run of 3.5 seconds, and it won't stop accelerating until you hit 186 mph.

Just like the rest of the world, we also get a slick First Edition package, limited to—you guessed it—just the 2021 model year. Based on the F-Type P300, the First Edition adds a crate of exterior and interior design tweaks, most of which are exclusive to the package. Visually, a standard Exterior Design Pack in Dark Satin Grey compliments 20-inch Gloss Technical Gray wheels, and buyers have a choice of a rather muted selection of paints: Santorini Black, Eiger Grey, and Fuji White. Inside, 12-way Windsor Leather seats are done-up in the buyer's choice of either black with white stitching or "Mars with Flame Red stitching." There are other cockpit niceties too, including an instrument cluster wrapped in microsuede, aluminum gearshift paddles, a dark suede headliner, and an aluminum center console with First Edition branding.

If you're content with a "stripper" F-Type, the P300 coupe starts at $62,625, raising to $65,725 for the roadster variant. The First Edition is next, stickering at $74,125 for the coupe and $76,425 for the roadster. The ground floor for that sweet, sweet 3.0-liter V-6 is $82,825 for the coupe, and $85,925 for the roadster, and for the loud-and-proud F-Type R, you will take a $104,225 hit for the coupe and $106,925 for the convertible.