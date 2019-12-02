Since the world first laid eyes on the Jaguar F-Type, it's been heralded as a proper return to form for the once-legendary sports-car maker. More than that even, the F-Type is a properly luxurious, fun-to-drive GT coupe or convertible that masquerades as a muscle car for wealthy hooligans. Now, the 2021 Jaguar F-Type gets an update, with a few subtle exterior tweaks, some new lighting, tech upgrades, and a more powerful supercharged V-8 engine option.

The first thing you might notice, if you have an eye for detail, is the new headlight signature. The 2021 F-Type's headlights have been reinterpreted with a set of super-slim LEDs and a "calligraphy" signature "J" shape to the daytime running lamps. Along the edge of the headlamp unit, Jaguar has traced a detailed monogram pattern inspired by the marque's logo. Complementing the new headlights are slightly reshaped front bumpers and a slightly larger grille.

See all 31 photos See all 31 photos

The hood, likewise, has been redesigned, with softer creases and more organic forms inspired by the legendary sports cars of Jaguar's past, including the C- and D-Types. The hood's air vents are moved forward for increased cooling efficiency, and the fender vents have been moved farther back to help get air out from under the front of the car. At the rear, the changes are even subtler, with a slightly re-sculpted bumper intended to enhance visual width. A quick look at the tailpipes will tell you what's under the hood: the turbocharged four-cylinder gets a single quadrilateral exhaust tip, the supercharged V-6 gets dual round tailpipes, while the supercharged V-8 gets quad exhausts etched with Jaguar's R performance logo. Of course, you could also just look a bit higher and read the badging, which, if you opt for the Black Exterior Pack, represents Jaguar's first-ever use of gloss black badges.

Inside the new 2021 F-Type is a range of updates centered around a 12.3-inch high-definition LCD instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch touchscreen for the Touch Pro infotainment system. There are also premium materials like Windsor leather and microsuede, available "Noble" chrome trim, and special stitching on the seats and door cards. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, as are over-the-air updates.

But what about performance? The aforementioned three powertrain offerings for the 2021 F-Type are a turbo four-cylinder rated for 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft, a supercharged V-6 making 380 horsepower and 339 lb-ft, and a supercharged V-8 that whips up a mighty 575 horses and 516 lb-ft. All 2021 F-Types get an eight-speed automatic transmission with manual control via either the shift lever or steering-wheel-mounted paddles.

See all 31 photos See all 31 photos

The supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 in the Jaguar F-Type R is the one with the upgrades, gaining 25 horsepower and 14 lb-ft over its previous incarnation. All-wheel drive is standard on that one, using Jaguar's torque-on-demand system to help scoot to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Top seed is limited to 186 mph. A new suspension with updated spring rates, anti-roll bars, and recalibrated adaptive dampers promises both better handling and greater comfort. Jaguar has also decreased the reaction times of the brake-based torque-vectoring system, further helping to mitigate understeer. The 2021 F-Type R wears 20-inch wheels as standard, wrapped in 265/35 front and 305/30 rear Pirelli P Zero tires—a 10-mm increase in tread width over the outgoing car.

The V-6 F-Type, dubbed the F-Type R-Dynamic, comes only with all-wheel drive this time around, dropping the lower-powered rear-drive option, and the 3.0-liter V-6 engine makes the same power it did in the previous AWD V-6 F-Type. Likewise the four-cylinder F-Type keeps its power output stable, still clicking off 5.4-second zero-to-60-mph runs before hitting its top speed of 155 mph.