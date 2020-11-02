Automobile Mag Logo
2021 Infiniti Q60 Coupe Packs More Features Under Its Same Ol' Looks

The two-door Infiniti gets new standard features, paint colors, and more.

Kelly LinAuthor

Infiniti is fine-tuning its Q60 luxury coupe to offer more standard features and color options. Alongside those changes the automaker also has revealed pricing for the 2021 Infiniti Q60: The two-door will start from $42,675, making it more affordable than rivals.

It may not offer quite the same brand cachet as some German competitors, but the Infiniti is much cheaper. Compared to the 2021 BMW 4 Series coupe ($46,595) and Audi's 2021 A5 coupe ($45,045), the Q60 is much cheaper and closer in price to the 2021 Lexus RC, which starts at $43,145.

Grand Blue and Slate Gray are new paint colors for 2021. Infiniti has also made rain-sensing wipers standard on all models. One step above the base trim is the Luxe, priced from $51,225. It adds a host of new standard features, including semi-aniline leather-appointed upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, and remote engine start. Buyers can now opt for a Dynamic Sunstone Red paint job on this trim. When it comes to safety, the trim includes a suite of features such as blind-spot warning, a 360-degree parking camera, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and lane departure warning.

Once again, the Infiniti Q60 packs a standard twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 rated at 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. As we've noted in previous reviews, that's plenty for most drivers. The biggest thrill-seekers will probably go for the optional twin-turbo V-6 making 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. This engine is available on the Q60 Red Sport 400, priced from $59,125 for the new model year. This model gains genuine matte black carbon-fiber interior trim. Adding all-wheel drive to any Q60 costs an extra $2,000.

The 2021 Infiniti Q60 is now available to order. Expect it to hit dealerships before the end of the year.

2021 Infiniti Q60 Coupe Prices

  • Q60 Pure: $42,675
  • Q60 Pure AWD: $44,675
  • Q60 Luxe: $51,225
  • Q60 Luxe AWD: $53,225
  • Q60 Red Sport 400: $59,125
  • Q60 Red Sport 400 AWD: $61,125

