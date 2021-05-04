2021 Infiniti Q50 Adds Special Signature Edition
Check out Infiniti's John Hancock sport sedan.
Is the Infiniti Q50 the Lincoln Town Car of 2021? Hear us out for a second. Like the long-gone Town Car, the Q50 packs a rear-wheel-drive punch under sedan skin. It also now includes a "Signature" trim line. Sure, Infiniti technically calls its latest Q50 model the Signature Edition, but the point stands: both of these wildly different cars include (or in the case of the Lincoln, included) a variant that gives a nod to the ol' John Hancock.
Unlike the boaty Town Car Signature trim line of yore, the Q50 Signature Edition is a "limited production model," per Infiniti. Alas, the Japanese luxury brand failed to share just how many Q50 Signature Editions it plans to produce.
Regardless, every Signature Edition uses the $48,725 Q50 Sensory trim as a base, to which Infiniti then adds $1,195 worth of goods, including polished 19-inch wheels, a dark chrome grille, a brown leather interior, requisite Signature Edition badging, and $695 worth of paint. All in, the Q50 Signature Edition stickers for $49,920; that's for the rear-drive version, which sends torque from the 300-hp twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 to the rear axle. Plan on dropping another $2,000 for all-wheel drive.
Sure, the 2021 Infiniti Q50 lacks the V-8 engine and live rear axle of the departed Lincoln Town Car. Nevertheless, if you want a rear-drive luxury sedan that honors individuals' autographs, then you ought to stop by the local Infiniti dealership to take a peek at the Q50 Signature Edition—because it does not look like Lincoln plans to resurrect the Town Car or the Signature trim line anytime soon.
