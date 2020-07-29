For the mid-cycle facelift of the Veloster N, an Automobile All-Star and current long-term test vehicle, Hyundai will offer a new N-engineered wet dual-clutch eight-speed transmission as an alternative to the six-speed manual on the 2021 Veloster N. The new dual-clutch comes with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and launch control. Until now, the Hyundai Veloster N has been available only with a six-speed manual gearbox, while non-N models have offered a seven-speed dual-clutch option.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N: Eight-Speed Wet Dual Clutch

Hyundai says the new eight-speed dual-clutch, developed in-house, features a shifter with an "aggressive" push operation, with downshifts activated by pushing the gearshift forward as braking g-forces "push" the driver forward, while upshifts are made by pulling the gearshift back as the g-forces of forward torque pull the driver back in their seat.

The "wet" in the description of the new eight speed refers to its clutches, which are bathed in a fluid, typically oil, making them "wet" (and helping to keep the clutches cool), as opposed to the alternative "dry" dual-clutch mechanism, which, as the name implies, does without the oil bath.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N: NGS

An NGS, or "N Grin Shift" feature boosts peak torque to 278 lb-ft, from 260 lb-ft, via temporary turbocharger over-boost and maximized transmission response. The over-boost can deliver the 20-percent torque increase for as long as 20 seconds, for passing and other such driving needs.

NGS is activated when road conditions are optimal and throttle demand exceeds 90 percent; it uses upshifts to deliver maximum torque through each gear change. Hyundai estimates a 0-60-mph time for the Veloster N of 5.6 seconds with this feature activated, 0.3 seconds quicker than the official figure for our long-term 2019 Veloster N.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N: New Display, Fresh Interior

There's a shiny new eight-inch touchscreen display front and center, too, all the better to tweak the new dual-clutch transmission's features, including optimum gear selection on the track, rev matching, launch control, and overboost functions.

The mid-cycle update also includes new standard cloth and leatherette sport seats with redesigned side bolsters, and illuminated N logo, and newly standard (previously optional) driver assistance features, including forward collision-avoidance assist, lane-following assist, lane-keeping assist, driver attention warning, blind spot collision-avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic collision warning.

The car's previously optional Performance Package equipment also becomes standard on the '21 Veloster N, and a new gray paint color replaces the Chalk White color option.

The 2021 Hyundai Veloster N goes on sale this October.