After Hyundai revealed the redesigned 2020 Sonata, all anyone could talk about was its bold styling, and few (if any) people were ambivalent about the design. Whether you love it or hate it, the new Sonata is guaranteed to stand out on the road. Now, Hyundai’s announced plans to give it an engine option that’s just as exciting as its design.

Speaking at the New York auto show, Brian Smith, Hyundai Motor America’s chief operating officer, revealed that a hybrid model would join the Sonata lineup in the spring of 2020. He then followed that up with much more interesting news. Soon after the Sonata hybrid goes on sale, Hyundai will introduce the Sonata N Line, a car he called “a high-performance, turbocharged Sonata.” Even better, Smith promised the Sonata would make “over 275 horsepower.”

Without more details, it’s hard to say just how sporty the Sonata N Line will be. On the Elantra GT, the N Line is mostly an appearance package that offers improved aerodynamics, as well as retuned steering and suspension. The engine still makes the same 201 horses that the Elantra GT Sport made before it was supplanted by the N Line, but it does offer a healthy bump over the 161-hp standard Elantra GT.

Presumably, the Sonata N Line will offer crisper handling to go with its extra power, but don’t expect it to be nearly as sporty or stiff as the Hyundai Veloster N. It will still be a front-wheel-drive family sedan, after all.