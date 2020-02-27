Small cars are big business in other parts of the world, and plenty of automakers still sink lots of time and effort into developing things that aren't SUVs. The redesigned-for-2021 Hyundai i20 is just such a car. This is the third generation of Hyundai's Ford Fiesta-sized hatchback, and it's loaded with tech and style that previews what's to come from the South Korean brand.

Set to make its debut at the 2020 Geneva show, the new i20 is the first car that Hyundai will sell in Europe featuring its "Sensuous Sportiness" (not kidding) design language. The new i20 is lower, longer, and wider than before, which helps give it more presence on the road. Outside, the i20 features squinty LED headlights, a gaping diamond-patterned grill, a two-tone roof, Z-shaped LED tail lights, and spindly 17-inch wheels. Interested parties can choose between 10 exterior colors.

See all 37 photos See all 37 photos

Inside, the i20's four-spoke steering wheel and linear dashboard mimic those of the new Sonata. The little i20 also sports two 10.3-inch displays: one in the instrument panel and another that sits atop the dash and serves as the infotainment display. A host of safety systems are available on the i20, too. Highlights include lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic front braking. Sadly, there's no mention of "Smaht Pahk. "

More Videos 5 Cool Things: Hyundai Venue Pro Racer's Take 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2020 Land Rover Defender Promo Video Pro Racer's Take 2019 Acura NSX 2021 Ford Bronco R Race Prototype Pro Racer's Take: 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Pro Racer's Take: 2020 Toyota GR Supra Pro Racer's Take: 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R Pro Racer's Take: 2019 Porsche GT3 RS Porsche 911 Carrera 4S 992 Belgian Legend Edition Honoring Jacky Ickx Sony Vision-S Concept Car 2020 Blink of an Eye Trailer_V1

The i20 boasts four engine options, the most interesting of which is a teeny-tiny 1.0-liter three-cylinder that mates to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The little engine makes 118 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 147 lb-ft of torque at a mere 2,000 rpm. Transmission options include a seven-speed dual-clutch unit or, get this, a true shift-it-yourself six-speed manual. With the self-shifting gearbox, the i20 scoots to 62 mph in 10.2 seconds (the manual needs 10.3 ticks).

No word on how much the little i20 will cost, but since we can't buy it here, does it really even matter? What does matter, though, is that the i20 brings a host of new gadgets and tech to an inexpensive segment. We're hoping this means Hyundai soon plans to bring more affordable mild-hybrid powertrains to its entry-level models in the U.S.