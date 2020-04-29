Despite its slick looks, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra packs a snoozer of a powertrain. Sure, the 147-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder and continuously variable transmission ought to offer enough oomph for the average driver (not to mention reasonable fuel efficiency), but the naturally aspirated engine is far too weak for the speed-addled driving enthusiasts. That's where the new Elantra N Line steps in.

The upcoming model all but assuredly replaces the current Elantra Sport. Like the Sport, the Elantra N Line boasts a turbocharged engine under its hood. Although Hyundai's keeping mum on powertrain details, the company is likely to recycle the Sport's turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine for use in the N Line. Expect Hyundai to add a few more horses to the engine's stable, though, which currently stands at 201 ponies.

Sadly, a manual transmission is likely off the menu. Instead, the N Line will push power to the front wheels by way of a dual-clutch automatic transmission that allows manual control courtesy of chunky steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters (as seen in the video below). Whether the N Line carries over the Sport's seven-speed unit or welcomes the Veloster N's forthcoming eight-speed self-shifting gearbox remains to be seen. Ditto the look of the N Line itself; Hyundai so far is showing us only this camouflaged Elantra N Line mule. Its cover-up leaves much of its model-specific styling details under wraps. Nevertheless, keen eyes will note an attractive set of five-spoke wheels wrapped in low-profile rubber and a revised rear fascia with exposed exhaust tips. Expect Hyundai to make trim-specific tweaks to the production model's front fascia and interior, too.