The 2021 Hyundai Elantra compact sedan is here with a fresh new look and a host of other improvements and upgrades over the previous Elantra. The seventh-generation model sports a longer wheelbase, wider stance, a lower roofline, and, most enticingly, is also available as a hybrid for the first time.

Hyundai executive vice president and chief designer Luc Donckerwolke says that its new divided body surfaces look like "geometric crystals." From the side, it also looks like Zorro slashed a giant "Z" across its doors.

2021 Hyundai Elantra Gets a Sleeker New Look

Up front the four-door wears a wide jewel-shaped grille and front-end treatment flanked by integrated LED headlights. It has a low hood and a long character line that runs the length of the car. Around back, an "H-Tail Lamp" design for the tail lights resembles the Hyundai Flying H logo.

Hyundai has sold over 3.4 million Elantras in the U.S. over the car's model run, and more than 13.8 million worldwide. Compared to the previous model, the 2021 version rides on the K3 platform and is 2.2 inches longer, 1 in wider, and 0.8 in lower than the previous Elantra, and its wheelbase grows 0.8 in to 107.1 in.

2021 Hyundai Elantra Under the Hood

The Elantra is available in SE, SEL, and Limited trims with a trusty 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine rated at 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a CVT. The previous 1.4-liter engine is no longer offered in the U.S. at this time.

Hyundai's new Elantra Hybrid packs a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor that lays down a combined 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed, dual clutch transmission that should provide a more enjoyable drive than the non-hybrid models. The 2021 Elantra Hybrid also features a fully independent multilink suspension in the rear, and 16-inch wheels are standard.

2021 Hyundai Elantra Interior & New Tech

The new Elantra gets more headroom than before at 40.6 in up front and 37.3 in of rear headroom—there's less in back because of the sloping roof. Thanks to its longer wheelbase, the 2021 Elantra offers 38.0 in of rear legroom and 14.2 cubic feet of trunk space for future Lyft and Uber customers.

Hyundai's four-door is now wireless capable for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and there are two connected 10.25-inch touchscreens available. It also features 64-color mood lighting, a high center console, and sleek high-tech vents. An optional digital key is available that allows the car to be unlocked and started without a physical key—all you need is your smartphone. Standard tech goodies include SmartSense Safety assist that includes forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning, and more. Plus, there's also an enhanced voice recognition system that allows the driver to adjust the car's climate control or check the weather or sports scores.

Production for the 2021 Elantra will kick off this fall in both South Korea and Alabama, with sales expected to start by the end of the year. An Elantra GT N Line will be coming up next according to Hyundai. We can't wait to drive it.

Sizing Up the Elantra's Main Competitors

