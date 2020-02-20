2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition: Lighter, Yellow, and Re-Tuned

Honda has chosen the European launch of the 2020 Civic Type R to also show off a special limited-edition variant of the performance model for the U.S. market. Dubbed the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition, just 600 cars will be produced in the series with exclusive Phoenix Yellow paint; lightweight, forged BBS wheels that shave 18 pounds; and further modifications to make this the most track-focused, uncompromising version of the current Civic Type R to date. Each car will be individually serialized from 1 to 600. Interesting to note, Europe will also receive the Limited Edition variant, but just 100 cars will be sold there.

Honda says in addition to the lightweight wheels, another 28 pounds will be shed from reduced sound-deadening materials along with deleting niceties like the rear windshield wiper, cargo area cover, and rear HVAC ducts. Unique dampers are also exclusive to the Limited Edition variant, as is a "recalibrated" steering system that Honda says will improve feedback at the wheel. Michelin's excellent Sport Cup 2 tires will be standard equipment on the Limited Edition.

All 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Editions will come in Phoenix Yellow paint, though gloss black accents are found on the roof panel, side mirrors and hood intake vent, while the 'Civic' badge on the hatch wears dark chrome plating. All in all, the treatment jibes with past Type R Limited Edition models, says Honda, none of which were ever brought to the U.S. market.

Otherwise, the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is much the same as the standard 2020 Civic Type R, which means it gets new two-piece brake rotors, suspension improvements, more engine cooling capacity, a weighted aluminum shift knob, Alcantara-covered steering wheel, a few exterior cosmetic changes to the front and rear, and Active Sound Control (intake noise piped through the audio system). The Limited Edition model still packs a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine up front with a healthy 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. While we could have hoped for more muscle from the Limited Edition model, we found our long-term test car to be just fine as it was, especially considering torque steer was minimal. The standard car's three-mode chassis-settings system, which modifies damper, steering, and throttle settings with Comfort, Sport, and R programs, also remains.

Back in 2017, Honda set the front-wheel-drive lap record for a production car at the Nürburgring in a then-new Civic Type R with a time of 7 minutes, 47 seconds. In a conversation with Civic Type R project leader, Hideki Kakinuma, we're told that Honda will take the Limited Edition back to the 'Ring because it's an integral part of testing the model. While the point won't be to better their previous time, Kakinuma told us through a translator (with a sly smile) that if the Limited Edition should just so happen to set a quicker time, Honda just might choose to publicize the event. Take that as you will.

Honda reps say deliveries of the 2021 Honda Civic Type R should begin this summer, though a price is not yet determined. With the base 2020 Honda Civic Type R starting at $37,950, we'd guess the Limited Edition will demand several thousand dollars more, placing it in the low-to-mid-$40,000 range. With just 600 Limited Edition variants to be sold in the U.S., we'd recommend talking to your local dealer now if you want one. By the time deliveries start, it may be too late.