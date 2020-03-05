The 2021 Genesis G80 Looks Like a Shrunken G90, But in a Good Way

The first photos of the new Genesis G80 are here. At first glance, it looks like Genesis has taken the refreshed G90, stuck it into a copy machine, and printed out a version that's about 80 percent the original's size. But that doesn't mean it's not absolutely stunning. Genesis has been killing it in the design department lately, and the new G80 is the last of its models to be brought bang up to date with the brand's new "Athletic Elegance" design language.

The front of the car mimics the look of the bigger G90, but the grille is slightly smaller and the equal-sign shaped headlights are completely separated like on the GV80. On the G90 they're one massive headlight unit on either side. The front also looks more aggressive than the previous G80 in its more luxurious trim, but not as purposeful as the G80 sport. We aren't sure if Genesis will debut a new G80 sport, however.

The side profile again apes the G90, but this slightly shorter body really shows off the shoulder line better. Granted, this is a ground-up redesign, not a midcycle face-lift like the G90, so the design language should fit the G80 better. It's less restrained than the G90, and the sportback look of the car really shines through here. There is one almost perfectly unbroken line from the base of the A-pillar, up to the roofline, and down to the trailing edge of the trunk. Around back you'll find more G90 influence, but the rear is slightly more pinched to give it that sportier look.

The interior is a mashup of recent Genesis styling cues, too. The center console takes most of its inspiration from the new G80 SUV, as does the steering wheel. That no doubt means the attention to detail will be second to none. Note how the hazard and engine-start buttons are embedded in their own little cutout in the dashboard trim. There's also a truly massive infotainment screen that's perched neatly on top of the dash.

There's no word from Genesis regarding powertrain options, but we're pretty sure two engine choices will be on offer. The base version will likely get a 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder and a 3.5-liter turbo V-6 will be optional.

On the whole, we think the new GV80 looks ace. A real improvement over the previous-generation car, which wasn't exactly ugly. We look forward to the full debut of the car, and to see for ourselves if the style is backed up by the same substance that made the G70 so great.