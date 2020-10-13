The 2021 Ford Transit is changing with the times, and the Blue Oval will now offer packages that make it easier to turn the van into the likes of a parcel delivery vehicle or an RV.

With the growth of home delivery services, the Transit's Parcel Delivery package is a sensible addition to the model line. Hinged rear doors that open 253 degrees wide provide easier access to cargo. The package also features full interior lighting to help those who deliver packages in the early mornings or evenings. Improving access further, the package eliminates armrests on the driver and passenger side, and an optional center console with a right-side shifter provides a better walkthrough and extra legroom for the driver. All Transit vans with a gross vehicle weight rating of up to 9,500 pounds have a clear aisle in between the front seats. On these models, an electronic parking brake clears up space usually blocked by the floor-mounted manual parking brake.

See all 13 photos

RVs are becoming travel oases during the pandemic, with shipments reaching the highest level in 40 years this July, according to the RV Industry Association. To satiate our appetite for socially distanced travel, Ford is offering a new RV Prep package. It includes a heavy-duty towing kit for hauling bikes and other gear, as well as front fog lamps for navigating dark country roads. Other goodies include adaptive cruise control and swiveling driver and passenger seats. For those who like to travel in style, a Livery package features ebony leather seats for all passengers, as well as power sliding side doors and full privacy glass.