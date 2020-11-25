The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has certified driving range figures for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the sums are just as expected across the lineup. The all-electric SUV arrives next month.

The Mach-E will indeed be able to travel up to 300 miles on a single charge when equipped with the extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive. If you opt for the same battery and all-wheel drive, you're looking at 270 miles. For the sacrifice in range, output on the all-wheel-drive model rises from its rear-drive counterpart's 290 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque to 346 ponies and 428 lb-ft of twist.

As anticipated, the standard-range battery delivers 230 miles in the rear-drive Mach-E. The all-wheel-drive model gets 211 miles, exactly one mile better than expected. Both variants put out 266 hp, but torque on the all-wheel-drive model measure in at 428 lb-ft instead of 317.

The EPA has yet to certified numbers for the California Route 1 trim level, but since it gets the extended-range battery and rear-drive configuration, we expect it to come in at 300 miles. Range information for the late-available GT model is also forthcoming. We'll learn more about that next year closer to its launch, but Ford anticipates a rating of 250 miles. The GT will be the most potent model in the Mustang Mach-E lineup, with initial estimates pegging the SUV at 459 hp and 612 lb-ft of torque.

With as much as 300 miles of range, the Ford Mustang Mach-E remains competitive with other electric crossovers. This includes the Volkswagen ID4, which is expected to go 250 miles to a full charge. While the Mustang Mach-E doesn't approach the entry-level 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range's 326-mile EPA-rated driving range, it performs better than the Hyundai Kona Electric (258 miles) and the Jaguar I-Pace (234 miles).

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Range