Ford has decided that today, an unassuming Thursday in November, seemed like a good day to drop a hot take. The automaker has announced that its soon-to-be-revealed electric crossover will be born into the Mustang family and go by the name "Mustang Mach-E." We already knew that the EV would have "Mustang-inspired" styling and be edgier than your average electric car, and early versions of it were referred to as Mach-E, but Ford's direct linking of the E with the Mustang genealogy is something Mustang fans, today—and a few coming days, perhaps—will need time to process.

If you can make it past the Mustang-as-crossover and Mustang-as-EV bugaboos, or don't think they're bugaboos at all, here's what we know so far about the Mach-E: First, it'll offer around 330 miles of range per charge, and based on some images Ford has posted to a new electric-car-focused website it launched, the SUV will share more than just its name with the Mustang coupe and convertible. These images, included below, back up earlier glimpses we've nabbed of the new Mach-E, showing three-bar taillights that are almost exactly the same as those on the Mustang. The headlights are a bit less "Mustang" and more "Audi," but each unit's trio of vertical LED accents recalls the triple cluster of canted-bar accents on the Mustang Shelby GT350's headlights. Even the E's galloping-pony logo is ripped off from the Mustang, and, of course, the "Mach" name has been applied to various high-performance Mustang trim levels over the years (albeit as Mach-1, not Mach-E). As for the rest of the Mustang Mach-E's styling, we'll all have to wait until November 17, when it's fully unveiled ahead of the 2019 L.A. auto show.