After tons of rumors and a long wait, it's finally here: The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric crossover SUV. Capable of zero-to-60-mph runs in the "mid-three-second" zone and packing up to 300 miles of range in a crossover body with a Mustang badge, the Mach-E appears to target EV range warriors and enthusiasts alike. Its success is still up in the air, but we do know the Mach-E's trims, equipment, and pricing—so let's dig in and see what you get for your money.

There are two battery packs offered in the Mach-E, labeled standard range (SR) or extended range (ER). The SR pack has a 75.7-kWh energy storage capacity, while the ER packs can store 98.8 kWh. All models also get a 15.5-inch touchscreen powered by Ford's latest Sync infotainment system, which can learn the user's habits and customize its suggestions. A new keyless-entry system that enables you to use your phone as a key is also available, making it possible to never touch your key fob, let alone pull it out of a purse or pocket.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition Price + Features

Inspired by the Mustang's design, the Mach-E also gets a few Mustang-like names for its various tiers of performance and equipment. Kicking things off is the First Edition, the limited-run model to commemorate the launch of the electric SUV that will be available in "late 2020." The Mach-E First Edition is priced from $59,900 before federal credits, and without the standard delivery fee. The Mach-E First Edition quotes a targeted 270-mile range, a mid-five-second zero-to-60-mph run, and standard all-wheel drive, along with 332 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. The First Edition will be offered in a choice of three colors, one of which will be an exclusive Grabber Blue Metallic. First Edition Mach-Es will also get interior contrast stitching, unique scuff plates, brushed aluminum pedals, and red brake calipers.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select Price + Features

Moving to the entry point of the new Mach-E range, we have the Mach-E Select, which goes on sale in early 2021. Priced from $43,895 (or as little as $36,395 after federal credits—again, sans delivery fee), the Select quotes a target for EPA-estimated range of 230 miles with rear-wheel drive and a mid-five-second zero-to-60-mph time. Should you opt for the available all-wheel drive, range drops to 210 miles. The Select scores a power rating of 255 horsepower, while it makes 306 lb-ft of torque in rear-drive form or 417 lb-ft when equipped with AWD. Despite being the bottom of the Mach-E range, the Select still has some high-tech features: Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of driver-assistance technologies is standard equipment. The Co-Pilot360 system includes features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot detection.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium Price + Features

Stepping up a tier, we have the Mach-E Premium. On sale in late 2020, the Premium starts from $50,600 (plus delivery fee) and is rated for up to 300 miles of range and is said to hustle to 60 mph in the mid five seconds. The Premium is available with either rear- or all-wheel drive, as well as a choice of the SR or ER battery packs. With the SR pack and rear-drive, the Premium is estimated by Ford for 230 miles of range in rear-drive form; you can subtract 20 miles with AWD. The ER pack bumps those figures to 300 miles and 270 miles. Power for the Mach-E Premium looks like this: 255 horses for SR models, 282 for the ER with rear drive, and 332 for the ER AWD. Like other Mach-E variants, torque is either 306 lb-ft with RWD or 417 lb-ft with AWD.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 Price + Features

Next up is the Mach-E California Route 1, hitting the market in early 2021. Priced from $52,400 (plus delivery fee), the California Route 1 is only available with the larger ER battery—all the better for extended cruising. Likewise, it's only available with rear-wheel drive to better maximize range, which is the same as the longest-legged Premium model at 300 miles. Despite the big battery, however, the California Route 1 is tied for the slowest zero-to-60-mph run of the Mach-E line, with Ford targeting the mid-six-second range. The California Route 1 offers 282 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Price + Features

Finally, we have the Mach-E GT, the last of the Mach-E range to arrive. It will hit the streets in spring of 2021, priced from $60,500 (plus delivery fee). Like the Mustang that bears the same name, the Mach-E GT promises sporty performance, with 459 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque on tap, routed through an AWD-only powertrain. The Mach-E GT will only be available with the larger ER battery pack, but its greater performance means the targeted range will be 235 miles or so. Ford plans to offer two versions of the Mach-E GT: The standard model will target a 60-mph time of less than four seconds, while a GT Performance Edition aims for a mid-three-second zero-to-60 run. Despite the differences in acceleration, Ford says both versions of the Mach-E GT get the same horsepower and torque figures. The Mach-E GT also gets Brembo's new Flexira aluminum calipers, while the GT Performance Edition gains MagneRide adaptive damping.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Standard/Optional Features

Ford is planning three driving modes for the Mach-E GT: Whisper, Engage, and Unbridled. Pony jokes aside, the three modes promise to tailor the steering response, ambient lighting, sounds, and instrument-cluster animation to the desired level of performance.

All Mach-E variants will benefit from a 4.8-cubic-foot front trunk (or "frunk") that's equipped with a drain to make it easily washable. The rear trunk/cargo area offers 29 cubic feet of storage space with the rear seats up; fold the rear seats and you can stuff up to 60 cubic feet of cargo back there. A hands-free, foot-activated rear liftgate opening system is also available. The cabin of the Mach-E promises its share of tech and creature comforts, including an optional premium Bang & Olufsen sound system and a panoramic fixed glass roof with infrared coating to keep vehicle temperatures under control.

What about charging? Ford offers a Connected Charging station that can be installed on a household 240-volt line and which adds up to 32 miles of range per hour. The mobile charger that comes with the Mach-E recharges up to 22 miles of range per hour on a 240-volt line. For faster charging, you'll want to access the 12,500-charger FordPass Charging Network, which enables charging at up to 150 kW, and can add up to 47 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes for a rear-drive, extended-range battery Mach-E; standard-range Mach-E variants can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in as little as 38 minutes, according to Ford. The Charging Network allows public chargers from different companies to fall under the same billing account, which is handy.

Although it won't be available for another year at the earliest, Ford is taking $500 deposits to reserve a Mach-E starting now, so head over to the official configurator and build your ideal Mustang Mach-E.