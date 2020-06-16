The Ford Mustang Mach 1 is finally back, and it hasn't forgotten where it came from. Returning for a new generation, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 bears a few of the same design cues as the original model that debuted more than 50 years ago. Keep reading to learn about some of the retro cues of the new sports car that we find most compelling.

Grille

Grille-mounted lamps are a key design element on the 1969 Mustang Mach 1. On the resurrected version, Ford pays tribute to this feature with two round elements in the grille, which are covered by blanking plates that are designed for easy removal to improve cooling at track-day events.

Black Hood Stripe

Sitting prominently on the hood of the 1969 model is a black stripe on the hood. Over the years, the stripe has changed, tapering off slightly as it approaches the grille. Now, the stripe features a color contrast border and a subtle "Mach 1" badge.

Side Stripes

The original Mach 1 also features stripes running across the body. This styling feature took on different forms over the years, but you could count on a "Mach 1" badge being displayed alongside the striping. The new car gets (black-and-orange or black-and-white) striping along the bottoms of the doors, with a "Mach 1" badge placed higher up on the side of the vehicle.

Hood Vents

While the original Mach 1 has one bulky scoop on the hood, the new Mach 1 takes a different approach. Like many subsequent Mach 1s, the new car features two smaller vents on its hood.

Seats

We're not holding our breath waiting for the older Mach 1's cool teak wood accents to make their way back to the new model's interior. But some parts of the new Mach 1's cabin harken back to its predecessor. You'll notice that the seat upholstery, shown here, is styled after the original model's.

Gear Shift

Take a look at that cue ball shifter. Doesn't it remind you of the good ol' days?

Dashboard

Like the original Mach 1, the new car features a high-mounted dashboard insert on the passenger side. Once again, you'll find special Mach 1 badging here.