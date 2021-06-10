Ford Unleashes 2021 F-150 Raptor Horsepower, Torque Numbers

Interestingly, the 2021 Ford Raptor isn't the truck that's been breaking the internet for Dearborn lately. That's been the job of the new F-150 Lightning and the new Maverick compact pickup truck. It's still a beloved member of Ford's truck lineup, and it (along with the rest of the F-150 range) received some major updates for 2021. More aggressive bodywork, 37-inch tires, and a new five-link rear end were among the improvements, but it turns out that extra power won't be.

The 2021 Ford Raptor will make 450 hp at 5,850 rpm and 510 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 rpm from a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6. Those figures are identical to the previous generation Raptor that ditched the old 6.2-liter V-8 in favor of the EcoBoost V-6. That might come as a slight disappointment to hardcore Raptor fans, especially after the Raptor was overshadowed by the new Ram 1500 TRX's 702-hp 6.2-liter supercharged V-8.

But worry not. Ford's got something planned for the TRX, too: the upcoming Raptor R, rumored to make somewhere in the neighborhood of 700 hp. That's the truck that will do battle with our current Truck of the Year. The 5.2-liter V-8 that's expected to sit under the hood of the Raptor R will likely be based on the Predator engine that's in the Shelby GT500, which cranks out 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque—albeit detuned for Raptor duty.

