The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor’s Easter Eggs Cracked Open, Unscrambled

Childhood is full of scavenger hunts, and car enthusiasts never really grow up all the way, so automakers love to add little details in their products for the kid in all of us to find over the course of ownership. These are usually reserved for a brand's most special lifestyle products, which makes the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor a ripe target for including cheeky nods to its namesake and heritage.

Here are the four hidden Easter Eggs to be found on the third-generation high-performance pickup truck.

A Link to the F-22 Raptor

This is the most high-tech Raptor Easter Egg Ford included on the truck. Anyone with a QR reader on their smartphone can walk up to the rear fender and scan the code located on the "FP GN03" decal for a link to Ford Performance's website. This sticker and the surrounding are inspired by the F-22 Raptor fighter jet, the plane that inspired the design for the whole truck. Who needs bookmarks anyway?

The Road to Baja

Ford added this Raptor Easter Egg as a nod to the high-powered F-150's desert racing pedigree. This one isn't exactly hidden; it's pretty obvious that there's a gigantic map on the truck's rear flank. However, only those in the know will recognize that the point-to-point route and terrain contour lines belong to the Baja 1000, which starts in Ensenada and ends in La Paz, Mexico.

American Flags for Every Truck

Ford already puts American flags in every F-150 pickup's cabin, hidden on either side of the dashboard on the outside of the vent trim (visible only when the front doors are open), intended to honor the brand's "Built for America" commitment. Regular F-150 trucks feature silver flags, but here they're covered with the Raptor's signature "Code Orange" paint. Not terribly inconspicuous, but cool nonetheless.

More Raptor Badges

Raptor sub-brand street cred is one of the perks of owning one such truck, and Ford perpetuates this by slapping giant Raptor badging all the pickups. In order to maximize the number of Raptor logos—or because they ran out of other locations—Ford's designers hid some inside the headlight housing, underneath the orange F-shaped lighting motif. (You can spot it in the image above, located just under the lower of the two stacked headlight elements.) Of all the Easter Eggs on this list, this is the worthiest of the name as it's actually hard to spot unless one is standing close.

We wouldn't be surprised if Ford has stashed some other clever stuff away around the 2021 F-150 Raptor's bodywork and interior, but that's all we've got for now.