2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch Is the King of Some Hill

Like the King Ranch version of the Expedition, the 2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch will be a luxury-oriented SUV squeezed between the Limited and top-line Platinum models.

Named for the 168-year-old King Ranch in Texas, the Explorer King Ranch follows the expected Western-cowboy theme. The seats are done up in two-tone mahogany-colored leather emblazoned with the King Ranch's "Running W" logo, which also adorns the leather-covered armrest. There's natural-looking wood trim on the dash and steering wheel, and hand stitching throughout is intended to give the interior a high-end feel. Outside, the Explorer King Ranch gets a unique grille insert, quad exhaust tips, 20-inch wheels with King Ranch logo center caps, and a King Ranch badge similar to that found on similar versions of the F-150, Super Duty, and Expedition.

Equipment-wise, the Explorer King Ranch will be based on the Platinum, with standard adaptive cruise, lane-centering assist, and touchscreen navigation. An optional Premium Technology Package will add features such as massaging seats, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo, and a 10.1-inch portrait-oriented central infotainment screen.

As with the Explorer Platinum, the Explorer King Ranch will come standard with Ford's 3.0-liter twin-turbo "EcoBoost" engine, which makes 365 horsepower and 385 lb-ft of torque, and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the Explorer Platinum, which is four-wheel-drive only, the King Ranch Explorer will be available in both rear- and four-wheel-drive versions. The Explorer King Ranch also comes standard with a Class III towing package, enabling it to tow up to 5,600 pounds.