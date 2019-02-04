Ford EcoSport Successor Spied: Will It Be Better?

It will probably be a while before Ford officially reveals the successor to the current EcoSport small crossover, but according to our spy photographer, the car you see here is exactly that. It’s so heavily camouflaged, you can barely tell what it is. We have it on good authority, though, that this particular prototype is built on the Fiesta platform and will eventually become Ford’s replacement for the EcoSport.

Despite the heavy camo, the prototype gives us a pretty good idea of the next EcoSport’s overall shape. We see a lot of the new Focus in the fenders and roofline, even if the design has been stretched into a taller, more crossover-like form. Up front, the lights are placeholders but provide an indication of their configuration, as well as the headlamp housing shape. Around back, you can also see the taillights through the camouflage.

Will this vehicle still be called the EcoSport? We can’t say right now, nor do we have any idea what engines will make it to the U.S. It would make sense for Ford to only offer one or two options here, and we’d expect fuel economy to be a top priority. But considering how slow the current EcoSport is, we hope its successor has more power. The current EcoSport sets the bar pretty low in terms of dynamics, and the tiny-SUV segment is a fierce one. Hopefully, the next EcoSport will feel less like a stopgap solution and more like a vehicle designed from the beginning to be sold in the States. Fingers crossed?