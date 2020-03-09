2021 Ford Bronco Sport: This Is the "Baby Bronco" Totally Revealed

The upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco is getting a foal by way of the Bronco Sport, leaked images of which recently showed up on the Bronco Sport Forum. We knew this compact SUV was coming, and is due to officially debut in April. It has been alternately referred to as the "baby Bronco" and the "Bronco Scout," but these photos reveal its name to be Bronco Sport. At least, that's the name slapped on this little Bronco's butt.

Reportedly, this Bronco Sport's styling is largely shared with the larger new Bronco, even though the smaller Sport trades its bigger sibling's body-on-frame architecture for the unibody underpinnings of the Ford Escape. Despite this, we still expect Ford to imbue the Sport with reasonable off-road capabilities. Look for off-tarmac-focused Bronco Sport trims to boast knobby tires, relatively short overhangs, and additional underbody protection. That should be enough to ensure the Bronco Sport keeps up off-road with the likes of the Jeep Renegade and Compass Trailhawk trims.

Regardless of its performance, the Bronco Sport will certainly sport the looks of a tried-and-true SUV, assuming these leaked images are anything to go by. Along with its front fascia that appears to mimic the boxy big Bronco's mug (and a leaked photo of a mystery grille last year), the Bronco Sport's upright greenhouse, chunky roof rails, and black plastic fenders bless this compact crossover with true, go-anywhere looks. Admittedly, the rear-end looks a tad minivan-ish in these shots, although we do appreciate the crossover's two-piece liftgate, which includes an independently-opening rear glass piece.

Still, we'll wait to see the Bronco Sport in person before making our final judgment. Assuming Ford prices it right, the Bronco Sport shouldn't have any trouble finding buyers in the current automotive environment, which is rife with consumers searching for the tough looks of an SUV with the fuel efficiency and ride quality of a crossover.