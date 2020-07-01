The 2021 Ford Bronco's Face Gets All Up in Your Face in These Teasers

We—like you—are eagerly awaiting the return of the Ford Bronco. The revived-for-2021 SUV's reveal date has been shuffled around a number of times, but Ford recently decided that July 13, 2020 is the day we will finally see the new Bronco fully in the metal—after having coincidentally set the initial reveal to July 9, O.J. Simpson's birthday. That awkward hurdle cleared, there likely are no more spy shots, nor more leaks, nor more renders to expect. We're finally going to see the 2021 Ford Bronco in all its glory. But first…how about some preview images?

Okay, we know we just said there wouldn't be any more tantalizing peeks at the new 4x4—well, likely none after this one. In Instagram posts, Ford teased its newest off-roader's headlights and face, as well as thin slices of each front corner. If you stare the Bronco in the eye-light long enough, you can tell it seems ready to take on its immediate competitor, the venerable Jeep Wrangler. In any event, Ford's teaser clip is only a few seconds long, but that's long enough to confirm key details about its face. So, um, no more speculating on what the front of the Bronco will look like!

See all 31 photos

In the video post's caption, there is a bit of fine print that reads "CGI Image," but we're positive there's no way Ford would fake us with anything that wasn't production-correct this close to the reveal. We bet Ford is just covering its bases, noting that this is a rendered look at the actual Bronco, not an actual image of a real model. Rest assured, this is front of the Bronco. These particular examples are painted a playful shade of yellowish orange, which we recognize as "Cyber Orange Pearl" among the gaggle of Bronco paint colors that spilled out onto the internet a few months ago. It's similar to the Twister Orange currently available on the Ford Mustang, if only a shade or two lighter.