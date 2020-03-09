Mere hours after the first images of the compact 2021 Ford Bronco Sport were leaked on enthusiast forums online, a photo of what looks to be that rig's full-sized 2021 Ford Bronco sibling has also hit the internet. The latest image purporting to show the new Bronco in four-door soft-top form landed on fullsizeBronco.com, and while it looks to be the real deal, a few rough edges left many on our staff fighting over whether or not the photo is real.

Our take? We're erring on the side of caution and declaring that this image is a well-done rendering and not the real-life photographic work of some new-car spy. While the image depicts a warehouse or some kind of early-production prototype assembly facility, the Bronc that occupies the frame seems at least partially photoshopped. Where the windshield pillar meets the door mirror looks a little rough, to our eyes, as does the mirror itself, which has a little painted-on quality to it. Not only that, but the ostensibly matte-black plastic front fender (just behind the headlight) looks a little too glinty in the otherwise dour light of that industrial space.

The overall packaging of the car matches renderings and spy photos of Bronco prototypes we've reported on before. This is obviously the four-door version of the Bronco—a two-door version will be offered, as well, and we recently spotted prototypes of those running amok in the snow. In fact, we've learned so much about the Bronco, it feels as if the only new thing left for us to glean is what the SUV will look like. The 4x4's paint color options, transmission details, and numerous patents covering its removable doors, clever roof, and mirror designs have all made their way into public view in the past year or so.

If this is indeed a clever render, the originator of this image studied everything on the internet very, very closely, including spy photos of the alleged ultimate off-road version, the so-called Bronco Raptor. Look at the photos of that rig, and then look at the four-door Bronco seen here—the beadlock rims, gnarly tires, and general stance all match. We'll find out for sure how accurate this image is when the Bronco debuts soon, though if the recent wellspring of Bronco leaks is any indication, we'll likely see the real deal sooner than that.