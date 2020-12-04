Unsurprisingly, strong demand for the all-new 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition means customers must make a reservation for the model before dealerships can formally process their order. As early as this month, those reservations will be made official; however, there is no guarantee that all 2021 Ford Bronco orders will be ready by the target date of June 2021. Initial deliveries are therefore expected to extend into the 2022 calendar year.

Now, though, there's a chance to score the new SUV and to benefit a charity at the same time. Grammy award-winning recording artist, actor, and humanitarian Chris "Ludacris" Bridges has teamed up with Galpin Ford for the #DriveHope4Kids campaign, and the parties will give away a fully customized 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition.

The partnership commemorates the launch of KidNation, a new platform started by The Ludacris Foundation, and donations raised will impact the lives of 10,000 kids who attend Boys and Girls Clubs in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York. During the pandemic, children across the country have struggled with virtual learning, especially those living in areas with limited resources and inadequate support; KidNation seeks to improve this situation.

Beau Boeckmann, Galpin's president and COO, and a longtime supporter of Boys and Girls Clubs, is donating the 2021 Ford Bronco. The Bronco will go through a complete transformation at the hands of Galpin Auto Sports and world-renowned artist Bryan Blue, a.k.a. Blue the Great. The makeover will consist of custom bodywork, accessories, graphics, and more designed by Galpin Auto Sports.

The sweepstakes winner will receive a chance to work with Blue for original artwork of their choice to be hand-painted on the 2021 Bronco, making it a one of a kind among the countless Broncos we'll soon see on roads across America. The lucky new owner of the customized 2021 Ford Bronco Sport First Edition will take delivery of the keys from Ludacris himself over a celebratory lunch in L.A. when it is safe to do so. The grand prize also includes complimentary flight and hotel accommodations for the winner and a guest.