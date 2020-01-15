New 2021 Ford Bronco Photos Confirm Details and Reveal New Info

Peek around some of the more liberally applied sections of camo, and you'll see hints that the Ford Bronco will closely resemble the renderings we've published previously. The front end will be blunt and feature round-ish headlights set in a full-width grille, while the edges of the hood will be raised to meet subtly peaked, arrow-straight fenders. From where we're sitting, the nearly flat and very upright windshield, combined with the blocky camouflage obscuring most of the roof and rear end, gives this Bronco prototype an almost Mercedes-Benz G-wagen-like appearance.

Other revelations from these photos? The Bronco, or, specifically, this test vehicle, looks a little spindly. We think the wheels could be larger in relation to the narrow, tall-seeming body, but maybe this is a lower-spec model and burlier versions will look the part. It also appears as though a Ford patent filing for windshield-mounted side mirrors was prescient—this prototype wears its side mirrors on its A-pillars, which allows for them to stay in place when the doors are removed. Ditto the center-mounted rear stop lamp, which instead of being integrated into the body is instead mounted atop the spare tire—a clear sign that the SUV's roof can be removed. (The Jeep Wrangler, which the Bronco is aimed squarely at, also relies on a center-mount lamp like this.) Oh, and the taillights are just barely visible through holes in the camouflage and appear to be modernized takes on the pointy, vertical lamps on the original, first-generation Bronco.