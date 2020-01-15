New 2021 Ford Bronco Photos Confirm Details and Reveal New Info
These spy photos show the Jeep Wrangler–fighting 4x4 SUV will indeed be a rugged box on wheels.
We've seen the upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco imagined in renderings, not to mention sniffed out clues about its removable roof and doors, but we've seen precious little of the new SUV in the wild. (Well, aside from Ford showing us the Bronco R racing version late last year. We even rode in it.) That changed today, when our spy photographer captured Ford's revived 4x4 testing while wearing a hefty layer of camouflage. Even though it's covered up good, the Bronco you see here is clearly much closer to production than Ranger pickup-based mules we've spotted in the past.
Peek around some of the more liberally applied sections of camo, and you'll see hints that the Ford Bronco will closely resemble the renderings we've published previously. The front end will be blunt and feature round-ish headlights set in a full-width grille, while the edges of the hood will be raised to meet subtly peaked, arrow-straight fenders. From where we're sitting, the nearly flat and very upright windshield, combined with the blocky camouflage obscuring most of the roof and rear end, gives this Bronco prototype an almost Mercedes-Benz G-wagen-like appearance.
Other revelations from these photos? The Bronco, or, specifically, this test vehicle, looks a little spindly. We think the wheels could be larger in relation to the narrow, tall-seeming body, but maybe this is a lower-spec model and burlier versions will look the part. It also appears as though a Ford patent filing for windshield-mounted side mirrors was prescient—this prototype wears its side mirrors on its A-pillars, which allows for them to stay in place when the doors are removed. Ditto the center-mounted rear stop lamp, which instead of being integrated into the body is instead mounted atop the spare tire—a clear sign that the SUV's roof can be removed. (The Jeep Wrangler, which the Bronco is aimed squarely at, also relies on a center-mount lamp like this.) Oh, and the taillights are just barely visible through holes in the camouflage and appear to be modernized takes on the pointy, vertical lamps on the original, first-generation Bronco.
We'll surely find out more as the 2021 Bronco's reveal date later this year draws closer. In the meantime, we're keeping our eyes peeled for more spy photos and glimpses of the hotly anticipated SUV. Maybe next time, we'll spot the two-door version of the new Bronco (oh, yeah, there will be two- and four-door versions) or a harder-core off-road trim like, say, a Raptor modeled after the upcoming Ranger Raptor and rad F-150 Raptor. Stay tuned.
