Despite a pandemic and production delays, interest in the 2021 Ford Bronco remains quite strong. But until now, we didn't know what the first one off the line would be like. Thanks to Barrett-Jackson, now we do, because VINs 001 of both the Bronco and the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 will cross the auction block during the company's March sale in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Not only with VIN 001 be the first production Bronco sold, but it'll also be the first of the limited run of First Editions—although that run isn't quite as limited as initially announced, as Ford decided to double production of the FEs in July. Using the Wildtrak trim as a starting point, the First Edition adds more standard features and unique graphics at a $10,430 premium. (Not that the added cost is going to matter much in this charity auction, which benefits both Outward Bound and the National Forest Foundation, as this Bronco should go for exponentially more than its MSRP).

For context, VIN 001 charity auctions tend to bring in big dollars. Back in 2019, the first 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 raked in $1.1 million, and the first 2020 Corvette C8 brought in an eye-watering $3 million.

The specific Bronco in question is painted in Lightning Blue with a Navy Pier interior and a black hardtop. It's a two-door model with the Sasquatch package, featuring the larger 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 and the 10-speed automatic transmission. It also has the optional "Safari bar" brush guard. It's a nice spec, pairing a striking but not too-bold exterior color with the more potent engine.

The first Mustang Mach 1 is also on offer. It's done up in Fighter Jet Gray—a color exclusive to the Mach 1 and one that really shows off the variant's graphics package—with the Ebony interior and orange accents, and it features a manual transmission. This auction benefits the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.