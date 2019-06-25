We’ve known about the Ford Bronco’s return for some time now but when it comes to details like powertrain choices, we remain in the dark. Until now, as a leak on Twitter appears to have confirmed at least one engine option for the 2021 Ford Bronco.

A photo taken by Twitter user Matthew the Car Guy indicates that an item locator in a parts shop has listed the 2021 Ford Bronco being available with a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. (It’s presumed the 4 means four-cylinder, and the 140 translates to cubic inches.) That’s the same engine used by the Ford Ranger pickup, so this makes sense given that the two more or less share a platform. In the Ranger the 2.3-liter EcoBoost makes 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, and comes paired exclusively to a 10-speed automatic.

We expect the 2.3-liter turbo-four to be the base engine on the 2021 Ford Bronco. Whether it gets a higher output version like the 2020 Explorer remains to be seen but at least we now have an idea with what to expect under the hood. Higher-output gas engines could be in the cards for the 2021 Ford Bronco, but whether that means a V-8 or a twin-turbo V-6 is unknown. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the new Bronco will also get a hybrid powertrain option, which could be the same system as in the Explorer hybrid.

Read More

2021 Ford Bronco: What We Know

What Do Real People Think of the New Ranger?

Hennessey Builds the 350-HP Ranger Raptor Ford Won’t

Unlike the previous-generation Bronco, which was a full-size SUV last sold in the mid-1990s, the 2021 model will be a midsizer, and it will be offered in two- and four-door configurations and with rear- or four-wheel drive. A removable roof and doors are expected to be available, just as with its chief competitor, the Jeep Wrangler.