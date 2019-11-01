2021 Ford Bronco: We Now Know When It Will Debut

We've known for years that a new Ford Bronco was in the works, and now we finally know when we can expect to see it in the metal. The rugged 4x4 SUV will make its world premiere in spring 2020. Ahead of the reveal, Ford has also previewed the new Bronco logo with the horse on top, so there's that. (It had previously been shown with the horse smaller and to the left. Yay.)

Ford didn't mention where the Bronco will make its first appearance, or the exact date we'll see it, but we already have a pretty good idea on what's coming. The midsize, body-on-frame SUV will share underpinnings with the Ranger, and both vehicles will be built in the same facility in Wayne, Michigan. The Ford Bronco should be available in two- and four-door configurations, and with rear- or four-wheel drive. Expect it to feature a retro design and offer a removable roof and doors, plus pillar-mounted mirrors.

As for powertrains, it looks like the Bronco will offer a 2.3-liter turbo-four. We don't know its output, but this engine produces 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque in the Ranger. A higher-output V-6 could also be—read: almost definitely is—in the cards. Ford has already confirmed a Bronco hybrid, and sources told us that a Bronco pickup is being developed, too. Before the big Bronco arrives, we'll also see the Bronco Scout, which might be called the Adventurer—more details on that one can be fond here.

The Ford Bronco remained an automotive staple for 30 years from the time it arrived for 1966 until its long-lamented departure in 1996. After the reveal this spring, the new Bronco will go on sale in late 2020. While you wait, check out the video below to see how the Bronco logo has changed over time.