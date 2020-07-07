Ferrari may add a more powerful trim to its Portofino model line in the coming months, according to a recent filing by the Italian automaker with the Environmental Protection Agency for a vehicle simply called the "2021 Ferrari F164 BCB. "

While the array of numbers and letters may mean little to the layperson, Ferrari fans will note "F164" is the internal model code for the Portofino. It's possible this EPA filing signals Ferrari's intent to introduce an updated Portofino to its 2021 model line. That said, we doubt this is the case given the brand already submitted fuel-economy figures with the EPA for a "2021 Ferrari Portofino. "

We wager, then, that this upcoming model represents something different, and knowing Ferrari, it's likely a more performance-oriented variant of the brand's entry-level drop-top. Although the letters "BCB" are difficult to decipher, the vehicle's application for certification refers to the model's internal code as "F164 FL." Admittedly, FL may stand for "facelift," however, this may simply be an EPA-compliant code to denote any sort of vehicle update or variant a company still wishes to keep secret. It's also possible—and at least 10 times sexier—the "FL" is Ferrari's own code and nods to "Formula Libre" (much like what the two letters stood for in the Ferrari 166 FL of mid-20th-century fame). Spanish for "Free Formula," Formula Libre racing allows for vehicles of various types to compete against one another—say a front-engined, grand touring convertible and a mid-engined coupe.

According to Ferrari's certification summary information report, the F164 BCB cribs its powertrain from the upcoming Roma coupe (which goes by the internal code F169). As such, the model's twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V-8 engine boasts 612 horsepower—21 more horses than the unit in the Portofino. The BCB also trades its less powerful convertible kin's seven-speed self-shifting transmission for an eight-speed gearbox, à la Roma.

The BCB's additional power and extra gear ought to help it both on the track and the street. Expect the model to shave a few ticks from the Portofino's manufacturer-estimated 3.5-second trot to 60 mph, while the BCB's combined and highway fuel-economy figures actually improve upon the Portofino's by 1 mpg (the BCB manages 16 mpg city, 23 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined).