Dodge's much-teased 8,950-horsepower SRT brand-stravaganza is finally here, and it's headlined by a trio of insanely powerful vehicles, the second-most powerful of which is the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

SRT calls the Hellcat Redeye "the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world," thanks to its 797-horsepower supercharged Hemi V-8, which makes 707 lb-ft of torque. Top speed is a claimed 203 mph and SRT has recorded a 10.6-second quarter, hitting the traps at 129 mph.

On the aforementioned 2.1-mile road course, the Charger Redeye laps 1.2 seconds quicker than the everyday Charger SRT Hellcat, which translates to about seven car lengths advantage, SRT says.

The 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye comes standard with the wide body introduced on the 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat. The integrated fender flares add 3.5 inches total width to make room for the 20-inch diameter, 11-inch-wide lightweight Carbon Black wheels wrapped in Pirelli 305/35AR-20 tires. The all-season Pirelli performance tires are standard, and three-season tires also are available.

SRT's Power Chiller lowers intake temperature to improve performance, and it's standard on the Charger Redeye. SRT designed a new "more sinister" functional performance hood for both Charger Hellcat and Charger Hellcat Redeye. Meanwhile, power is up 10 horses for the standard 2021 Charger Hellcat, to 717 horsepower.

Component upgrades include a 2.7-liter supercharger (up from 2.4 liters), 14.5 psi of boost pressure (versus 11.6 psi in the standard Hellcat), a 300-rpm redline raise to 6,500 rpm, and two dual-stage fuel pumps, up from one.

Dealers will take orders for all manner of 2021 Dodge Charger this fall, though the new cars won't be delivered until early 2021.

Don't miss the details on the new 2021 Durango Hellcat or the drag-racer special 2020 Challenger Super Stock.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Quick Facts

797 horsepower

707 lb-ft of torque

8-speed automatic transmission

0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds

Top Speed: 203 mph

See all 22 photos