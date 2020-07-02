2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Drag Racer Packs 807 HP

It's almost the Fourth of July, and in America, that means fireworks, family, friends, and fun—or at least it used to; who knows what this year will be like. Fortunately, however this weekend's socially-distanced public celebrations end up, you can have your America-celebrating fireworks and fun all year long if you get your name in the hat for the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, just announced today amidst the SRT brand's 8,950-horsepower 2021 fusillade, which also includes the 710-hp 2021 Durango Hellcat and the 797-hp 2021 Charger Hellcat Redeye.