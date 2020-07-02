2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Drag Racer Packs 807 HP
And it’ll rip 10-second quarters on drag radials from the factory.
It's almost the Fourth of July, and in America, that means fireworks, family, friends, and fun—or at least it used to; who knows what this year will be like. Fortunately, however this weekend's socially-distanced public celebrations end up, you can have your America-celebrating fireworks and fun all year long if you get your name in the hat for the 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, just announced today amidst the SRT brand's 8,950-horsepower 2021 fusillade, which also includes the 710-hp 2021 Durango Hellcat and the 797-hp 2021 Charger Hellcat Redeye.
Built to take on the likes of the Ford Cobra Jet Mustang factory drag racer, Dodge SRT plans to begin deliveries of its Challenger Super Stock to dealerships later this year. Under the hood sits a revised version of the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye's 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8, boosted to 807 horsepower.
Like the new Charger Redeye, the Challenger SRT Super Stock's widebody comes standard, adding 3.5-inches to the car's width. Lightweight 18x11-inch Low Gloss Granite wheels are shod with 315/40R-18 Nitto NT05R drag radials. Track mode triggers revised shock tuning specific to these tires.
Brakes consist of aluminum Brembo four-piston calipers and 14.2-inch vented rotors. The asymmetrical limited-slip differential has a 3.09 final drive.
So how quick is it? Quick: The 2021 Challenger SRT Super Stock takes just 3.25 seconds for the 0-60 mph dash, and turns in a 10.5-second, 131 mph quarter mile, with a top speed of 168 mph (tire limited).
|2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock Specifications
|ON SALE:
|Late 2020
|PRICE:
|$79,000 (est)
|ENGINE:
|6.2L OHV 16-valve supercharged V-8/807 hp @ 6,300 rpm, 707 lb-ft. @ 4,500
|TRANSMISSION:
|8-speed automatic
|LAYOUT:
|2-door, 2-passenger, RWD coupe
|EPA MILEAGE:
|N/A
|L x W x H:
|197.9 x 78.3 x 57.5 in
|WHEELBASE:
|116.0 in
|WEIGHT:
|4,500 lb (est)
|0-60 MPH:
|3.3 sec
|TOP SPEED
|168 mph