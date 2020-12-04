The Dodge Challenger still subscribes to the old idiom that with great power comes the need for more power. Or something like that, anyway. We submit as evidence the SRT Hellcat, SRT Hellcat Redeye, and recently introduced SRT Super Stock.

The Challenger is also offered in a number of vibrant colors such as Frostbite, Hellraisin, Sinamon Stick, TorRed, and F8 Green. All of these bright colors are inspired by Challengers of old, the latest of which is Gold Rush, a metallic gold color. The hue was formerly only available on the Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition but will now be available on select Challengers for 2021.

If you want a Gold Rush-colored Chally, though, there's a slight catch. You also need to settle for a Satin Black hood, roof, and trunk. Not exactly the worst tradeoff in the world (the black bits also help break up what otherwise might be an overabundance of gold-painted bodywork). Gold Rush is only available on Challenger T/A, T/A 392, SRT Hellcat, and SRT Hellcat Redeye models. Sorry, fans of both Gold Rush and the Challenger's standard V-6.