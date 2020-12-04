Go for the Gold: 2021 Challenger Gets New Gold Rush Paint Color
The newest addition to the Challenger's already bright paint options glitters.
The Dodge Challenger still subscribes to the old idiom that with great power comes the need for more power. Or something like that, anyway. We submit as evidence the SRT Hellcat, SRT Hellcat Redeye, and recently introduced SRT Super Stock.
The Challenger is also offered in a number of vibrant colors such as Frostbite, Hellraisin, Sinamon Stick, TorRed, and F8 Green. All of these bright colors are inspired by Challengers of old, the latest of which is Gold Rush, a metallic gold color. The hue was formerly only available on the Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition but will now be available on select Challengers for 2021.
If you want a Gold Rush-colored Chally, though, there's a slight catch. You also need to settle for a Satin Black hood, roof, and trunk. Not exactly the worst tradeoff in the world (the black bits also help break up what otherwise might be an overabundance of gold-painted bodywork). Gold Rush is only available on Challenger T/A, T/A 392, SRT Hellcat, and SRT Hellcat Redeye models. Sorry, fans of both Gold Rush and the Challenger's standard V-6.
The addition of Gold Rush to the big Dodge coupe's color palette is far from the only change made to the 2021 Challenger, as R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 models are newly available with the wide-body treatment. Meanwhile, 20-inch wheels and tires are now standard on GT all-wheel-drive models (they're an option on the all-wheel-drive SXT trim). Look for Gold Rush-painted Challenger to arrive at Dodge dealers early next year.