CHICAGO—Chevrolet's Equinox is a success by any measure. It's the brand's most popular model that's not a truck, for starters. It also finished (behind a trio of popular Japanese-branded models) among the top-selling compact sport/utilities last year, beating out the Ford Escape by more than 100,000 units. For the 2021 model year, it's getting the requisite mid-cycle facelift, featuring a new RS trim package and a bolder, Chevy Blazer-style grille.

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox gets typical mid-cycle updates; new front and rear visual treatments, and a new bigger, bolder grille more in the mold of the Blazer's and Traverse's. The new Chevy Equinox RS is distinguished by a gloss black grille, 19-inch dark alloy wheels, black bowties, badging, and side rails, and red stitching on black leather upholstery and an RS shift knob.

The Equinox comes with a choice of 1.5- or 2.0-liter turbo four, six- or nine-speed automatic transmission and front- or all-wheel-drive, in L, LS, LT and Premier trims, along with the RS. The Premier, for '21, gets a gloss-black grille with chrome inserts, LED headlamps and taillamps, a new 19-inch machine-faced wheel, logo-projection controlled hand-free liftgate, and inside there's French stitching and a high-gloss black console.

Standard safety kit for 2021 includes lane-keeping assist with lane-departure warning, rear-vision camera, following-distance indicator, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Intellibeam headlamps, and forward-collision alert. Optional safety features include high-definition surround-camera, rear cross-traffic alert, camera-based adaptive cruise control, automatic parking assist, safety alert seat, front and rear park assist, and lane-change alert with blind zone alert.

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox arrives at dealers this fall.