Automobile Mag Logo
  1. home
  2. news
  3. 2021 Chevrolet Equinox Adds RS Spec, New Looks: Chicago Auto Show

2021 Chevrolet Equinox Adds RS Spec, New Looks: Chicago Auto Show

The popular people mover gets some updates to keep it current as it rolls across the stage in Chicago.

Todd LassaWriter

CHICAGO—Chevrolet's Equinox is a success by any measure. It's the brand's most popular model that's not a truck, for starters. It also finished (behind a trio of popular Japanese-branded models) among the top-selling compact sport/utilities last year, beating out the Ford Escape by more than 100,000 units. For the 2021 model year, it's getting the requisite mid-cycle facelift, featuring a new RS trim package and a bolder, Chevy Blazer-style grille.

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox gets typical mid-cycle updates; new front and rear visual treatments, and a new bigger, bolder grille more in the mold of the Blazer's and Traverse's. The new Chevy Equinox RS is distinguished by a gloss black grille, 19-inch dark alloy wheels, black bowties, badging, and side rails, and red stitching on black leather upholstery and an RS shift knob.

The Equinox comes with a choice of 1.5- or 2.0-liter turbo four, six- or nine-speed automatic transmission and front- or all-wheel-drive, in L, LS, LT and Premier trims, along with the RS. The Premier, for '21, gets a gloss-black grille with chrome inserts, LED headlamps and taillamps, a new 19-inch machine-faced wheel, logo-projection controlled hand-free liftgate, and inside there's French stitching and a high-gloss black console.

Standard safety kit for 2021 includes lane-keeping assist with lane-departure warning, rear-vision camera, following-distance indicator, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Intellibeam headlamps, and forward-collision alert. Optional safety features include high-definition surround-camera, rear cross-traffic alert, camera-based adaptive cruise control, automatic parking assist, safety alert seat, front and rear park assist, and lane-change alert with blind zone alert.

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox arrives at dealers this fall.

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter
Related Articles

Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator High Altitude Versions Debut in Chicago: Luxed-Up Off-Road Brutes

Todd Lassa|

Toyota Tacoma, Tundra, Sequoia Get the Nightshade Treatment at Chicago Auto Show

Todd Lassa|

Desert Rated Jeep Gladiator Mojave Pre-Empts Ford Bronco Raptor Pickup

Todd Lassa|